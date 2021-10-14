Opinion: Blackburn Rovers should target Aston Villa outcast in January

Blackburn Rovers have made a relatively strong start to the campaign, and despite two defeats going into the international break, they have proven to be tough opponents for anyone in the division.

Scoring 19 times in 11 second-tier outings, the firepower is certainly there at the moment, with Ben Brereton Diaz netting just over half of those.

Defensively speaking, they have conceded 14 times, and whilst it is not one of the better records in the division, Darragh Lenihan and Daniel Ayala are proving to be a strong partnership, with Ryan Nyambe and Harry Pickering both enjoying their time in the full-back roles.

The midfield is also proving to be a strong point for Rovers, as John Buckley, Joe Rothwell, and Lewis Travis are all playing well together, and Leighton Clarkson and Jacob Davenport are impressing too when called upon.

Perhaps one area that Blackburn could target bolstering is squad depth in the striker’s role.

Sam Gallagher does bring a lot to the table in terms of his contributions in front of goal and physical presence, but he is seemingly the only out-and-out option the club have at the moment.

Brereton Diaz has filled in as the focal point in Gallagher’s absence, whilst Tyrhys Dolan has also been trusted in the position, however, they both operate better elsewhere on the pitch.

One player that Rovers could look to in regards to this is Aston Villa forward Keinan Davis.

Davis, who is finding himself dropping down the pecking order at Villa as he continues to recover from an injury picked up during pre-season, has a lot of desirable attributes that make him an appealing option at Championship level.

A combination of his time sidelined at present, coupled with the exponential rise of Cameron Archer, means that Davis could be heading for a Villa exit in January.

The 23-year-old has tremendous pace and has the intelligence to beat the offside trap, whilst possessing a thunderous left foot when presented with opportunities in front of goal.

Given the creativity in wide areas and from central midfield, Davis could thrive in a Blackburn shirt.

Given his lack of first-team football in recent years, it would take a fair bit of time to get him back up to speed, but he is a player who could certainly compete for regular contention within this Blackburn squad.