Opinion: Blackburn Rovers should not rule out revisiting potential deal for ex-Sunderland player

It seems as though Blackburn Rovers are keen to get their business done early in the January transfer window.

With the market just four days old, reports have already emerged claiming that the Ewood Park club are in advanced negotiations to sign attacker Oliver Burke from Sheffield United, having missed out on a deal for the 24-year-old on the final day of the summer transfer window.

Such a deal would offer some welcome attacking for Tony Mowbray’s side, as they look to maintain their excellent form from the first half of the season, that has put them second in the Championship table, and in with a shout of promotion back to the Premier League.

But even if a deal to bring Burke across the Pennines to Lancashire does go through, you get the feeling that does not mean Blackburn should simply rule out revisiting a deal for another player they missed out on, back on the final day of the summer transfer window.

Having seemingly been keen to bring a striker in all through the summer, Rovers had apparently been close to getting their man with a loan deal for Josh Maja, only for that deal to fall through after the results of the attacker’s medical.

Since then, it has been suggested that Rovers could again look into a deal for Maja in January depending on the forward’s fitness, and it seems that is something they ought to do, regardless of whether or not they do complete a deal for Burke.

Having failed to sign a replacement for last season’s top scorer Adam Armstrong following his move to Southampton in the summer, Rovers have subsequently seen on loan Leeds attacker Ian Poveda seemingly ruled out for the rest of the season after a serious injury suffered back in November.

Consequentially, there are effectively two attacking voids that need to be filled in Tony Mowbray’s squad, before you even consider the possible departure of 20-goal sensation Ben Brereton Diaz, amid the inevitable long list of clubs linked with an interest in the Chile international.

Admittedly, there is the situation surrounding Harry Chapman to take into consideration here as well, with the winger’s loan spell at League One Burton now coming to an end.

But with the winger having so far scored just once in 15 appearances for the Brewers, it could be argued that his form is not what Rovers would need in a second-tier promotion battle in the coming months.

Indeed, it should be noted that Chapman’s own future at Blackburn may have to be decided in the next few weeks, with his contract at Ewood Park due to expire at the end of this season.

As a result, you feel that additions of both Burke and Maja, rather than just one of that pair, could be crucial for Blackburn, if they are to retain the attacking depth required to compete in a promotion battle in the coming months.

That is further enhanced by the fact that Burke, although undoubtedly talented, does not have the most prolific record in front of goal, meaning the impact in that department Maja previously showed he can make in the EFL during his time at Sunderland, could also be more than useful for Rovers.

You get the feeling that it could take a considerable amount of effort and investment for Blackburn to bring both Burke and Maja to Ewood Park this month.

But given what is at stake, if they are able to get things right by completing these two deals, then the rewards, could be even more significant.