Opinion: Blackburn Rovers should make move for Barnsley defender should Dominic Hyam approach fail

Blackburn Rovers have a real desperation to add one or maybe even two centre-backs to their squad before the transfer window shuts next Thursday, but getting deals over the line has proven to be very difficult all summer.

Just three new faces have arrived at Ewood Park so far, with Callum Brittain and Sammie Szmodics arriving from recently-relegated Championship sides on a permanent basis, whilst they have used their good relations with Liverpool once again to bring talented young midfielder Tyler Morton to the club.

There’s still no central defender through the door though, and it’s a position that needs to be sorted following the departure of Darragh Lenihan to Middlesbrough and the Player of the Season for 2021-22, Jan Paul van Hecke, heading back to Brighton & Hove Albion following the end of his loan stint.

The hope of the Dutchman returning for another spell appears to have all gone, with Sunderland now the favourites to land his services once he has signed a new deal with the Seagulls, and instead it looked as though Rovers had turned to Van Hecke’s countryman Sepp van den Berg of Liverpool.

Injuries to Jurgen Klopp’s defence though have delayed any particular deal from being finalised there though, and now a new name has emerged in the form of Coventry City’s Dominic Hyam.

Reports have suggested that Rovers have made a £2.5 million offer for the 26-year-old, but that may not be enough to secure the services of the Scotsman from a divisional rival, so again they may have to look elsewhere.

One player who could be secured for a reasonable fee is another player who has been relegated to League One in the last few months in Michal Helik, who was a team-mate of new Blackburn player Callum Brittain.

Like Krystian Bielik has done having moved from Derby County in the third tier to Birmingham, Helik could do with a change of scenery to preserve his place in the Poland national setup before the FIFA World Cup in November, and he’s proven in the last two years that he’s a very competent Championship centre-back.

When Barnsley made it surprisingly to the play-offs in 2021, Helik was named the club’s Player of the Year in his debut season for his performances, and despite being part of a defence that in the end was relegated to League One, the Pole was rewarded by his team-mates as the Players’ Player of the Year for 2021-22.

Helik will get his head on to most aerial balls and is also very good at sticking his foot in to stop the opposition creating dangerous chances, and that is the kind of player that Tomasson should be looking for to complement Scott Wharton and Daniel Ayala following the loss of Darragh Lenihan.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move back to his home nation with Lech Poznan, but the most recent update from Barnsley boss Michael Duff was that there had been no fresh bids as of a couple of weeks ago.

If a suitable offer came for Helik’s services though, then with less than one year remaining on his contract the Tykes will surely have to consider it.

There is an issue that Helik is yet to play this season so far due to injury, but it shouldn’t take Blackburn long to get him up to scratch should they make a move – and if the Hyam deal doesn’t come to fruition then that is what they should do.