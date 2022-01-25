Opinion: Blackburn Rovers should look to use club’s recent transfer business to secure important January deal

It is looking increasingly likely that one way or another, Ryan Hedges will be a Blackburn Rovers player before the end of 2022.

Recent reports have revealed that the Championship promotion hopefuls have agreed a pre-contract agreement that will see the winger move to Ewood Park in the summer, when his contract with Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen, comes to an end.

However, it has been suggested that Rovers are still keen to tie up a deal for Hedges to join the club this month, which would be a useful piece of business were they to make it happen.

With new January signing Dilan Markanday out for the remainder of the campaign, and on-loan Leeds man Ian Poveda still some way from a return to action, Rovers are not exactly stacked for options out wide at the moment.

Adding Hedges this month, would therefore alleviate some of that pressure in the wide areas, and provide a useful extra boost to the club’s resources as they mount a push for promotion to the Premier League over the next few months.

So far though, Aberdeen have stood their ground over this month, reportedly rejecting two bids from Blackburn to sign the winger during the current transfer window.

But despite that, it seems that the Scottish Premiershipside’s own recent business, could give Rovers more precedent to try and force through a move for Hedges for the here and now.

On Monday, Aberdeen announced the signing of winger Vicente Besuijen on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Dutch outfit Ado Den Haag.

Given Besuijen is highly rated, and has already scored seven goals and provided 11 assists in 56 first-team appearances for Den Haag, it does seem as though Aberdeen have a ready made replacement for Hedges to call upon if the 26-year-old does make the move to Ewood Park this month.

It is worth noting, that while the Dons have paid an undisclosed fee for Besuijen, this window is also their last chance to receive a fee for Hedges, given his current contract situation.

As a result, you feel that the chance to recoup at least some of that fee paid for Besuijen, and receive some sort of money for Hedges – rather than lose a player of his ability and importance for nothing – could be tempting for Aberdeen, not least in the current financial climate.

That is something they could of course do, if they agree to the sale of Hedges to Blackburn this month, and you feel that is a point that the Championship promotion hopefuls ought to be keen to make clear to Aberdeen in any potential further negotiations over Hedges’ future.

Even so, with the Dons having supposedly already rejected those two offers from Rovers for the winger, the Ewood Park club will still have to come up with an offer to back up the point they are making with regards to their pursuit of Hedges, and Aberdeen’s signing of Besuijen.

If Blackburn are able to do that, it will be another sign they are willing to put their money where their mouth is, in the battle for promotion back to the Premier League.