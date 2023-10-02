Highlights Reading FC is facing financial difficulties and is preparing to sell players in order to balance the books and keep the club going.

Blackburn Rovers were linked with a move for Reading left-back Nesta Guinness-Walker in the summer transfer window.

Blackburn may need to sign Guinness-Walker to add depth to their left-back position and ensure they can cope with the risk of injury or suspension.

There is no denying the fact that Reading FC are in an extremely difficult position right now.

Following breaches of the Football League's profit and sustainability rules, the Royals have been hit by points deductions in each of the last three seasons, something which contributed to their relegation from the Championship to League One at the end of last season.

Beyond that, there is the threat of a winding up order from HMRC hanging over the club, who have also been hit with numerous transfer embargoes recently.

As a result, it has now been reported by The Athletic that Reading are preparing to sell players once the transfer window reopens in January, in order to help them balance the books, and keep the club going.

That is something a number of other clubs will no doubt be looking to take advantage of, and one of those ought to be Blackburn Rovers, who may well want to consider revisiting links with one particular Reading player, from back in the summer.

Which Reading player were Blackburn linked with in the summer?

Back in the summer transfer window, it was reported by Football Insider that Blackburn were among the clubs interested in a move for Reading left-back Nesta Guinness-Walker.

Ultimately no deal would materialise, and the 24-year-old is still on the books of the Royals as things stand, although there is an argument that such a deal could be worth looking into once again for the Ewood Park club, once the market reopens at the turn of the year.

Although he is still a Reading player right now, Guinness-Walker is struggling for opportunities with Ruben Selles' side.

The former AFC Wimbledon man has made just three appearances for the Royals during the current campaign, the most of which was all the way back on the 12th August.

As a result, the left-back does look to be one player, who Reading could be willing to let go in January, in order to help raise funds, without costing themselves a key squad player.

Indeed, the left-back's contract at The Select Car Leasing Stadium is set to expire at the end of this season, meaning the January window looks like being their last chance to receive any sort of funds for him.

Given the situation both the player and club find themselves in, such a deal would surely make sense for all parties, and there is an argument that it could work out well for Blackburn too.

Do Blackburn need to sign Guinness-Walker?

When looking at the current make-up of the squad available to Jon Dahl Tomasson at Ewood Park, it does seem as though the addition of Guinness-Walker could be an important one for the club.

As things stand, Harry Pickering is Blackburn's only senior and recognised option in the left-back position, meaning they may want to add some depth in that area, to ensure they can cope with the risk of injury or suspension.

Admittedly, Callum Brittain is also an option in that position, but Rovers may be reluctant to move him out of his more natural right-back role, given how well he has played in that position at the start of this campaign.

Indeed, if they were to make such a switch with Brittain, that would then leave Joe Rankin-Costello as their only established option on the right of defence instead.

Bringing in someone such as Guinness-Walker would therefore allow Blackburn to be confident in their options on the left of defence, with another player who has experience of the second-tier from his time with Reading, without jeopardising their options on the opposite side of defence.

It is also worth noting that the summer transfer window did seem to highlight that Blackburn themselves are working on a budget right now, and Reading's own precarious situation, means that Guinness-Walker could be one affordable target for those in charge at Ewood Park.

With that in mind, you get the feeling that as Blackburn plan ahead for the January transfer window, looking back to the summer market for one particular option to target in the form of Guinness-Walker, seems to be well worth considering.