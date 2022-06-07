Opinion: Blackburn Rovers should look to proven promotion winner as managerial search rumbles on

The managerial saga at Blackburn Rovers just keeps on rumbling, with the Lancashire outfit losing out on some top targets in recent weeks.

Reported leading candidates have included ex-Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal and former Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke following a number of interviews conducted by the Rovers hierarchy, but they have seen both men head to Al-Wahda and Borussia Monchengladbach respectively.

It means that the search to replace Tony Mowbray following his five-year stint at Ewood Park has had to continue, and considering pre-season will come around sooner rather than later, it’s important that the Venky’s and Steve Waggott get an appointment secured swiftly.

Due to the setbacks though, it means that other names have to be considered, and one manager who perhaps deserves an interview or an approach is Paul Warne.

The Rotherham United gaffer has been at the Millers as their leader for five-and-a-half years, and it’s fair to say he’s conjured up a reputation for making the South Yorkshire side a very good League One team.

When Warne took over from Kenny Jackett at the New York Stadium in 2016, Rotherham were on a downward spiral and the ex-Millers player could not save them from relegation to League One.

The third tier though has been a league that Rotherham have mastered under Warne, being promoted three times during his custodianship, but that also means they have been relegated a further two times in that period.

In the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons, Rotherham were just four points and two points respectively from safety, just not having quite enough to secure a second-straight season in the second tier.

Under Warne though, Rotherham have always been able to mix it up with anyone in the Championship, despite not having the resources of some of the top teams, and he’s able to alternate between playing good football and going direct.

It would be a risk for Warne to move on to a bigger club, as we’ve seen with some managers over the years that they seem to fit just a particular club, and Warne could be in that mould.

However, the 49-year-old may want to take the jump at some point, and Blackburn have a good, young squad to try and build up, so if Warne was on the shortlist of the Venky’s then there’s no reason why he wouldn’t be a good appointment.