Opinion: Blackburn Rovers should look to avoid being left behind as Championship sides circle for 19-goal attacker

After slow start to the summer transfer window, Blackburn Rovers are now starting to get some transfer business done in the market, and in impressive fashion.

Over the past week, Rovers have completed their first two signings in the market, with midfielder Leighton Clarkson and winger Ian Poveda joining on season-long loans from Liverpool and Leeds United respectively.

With Clarkson having shown plenty of promise on his Rovers debut in a 2-1 defeat to West Brom on Saturday afternoon, and the flashes of ability Poveda showed for Leeds in the Premier League last season, it seems as though Blackburn have already added two players capable of making an impact in the Championship to their squad for this season.

However, there is still one key void in Tony Mowbray’s options that Blackburn will surely be desperate to fill this summer.

Following Adam Armstrong’s move to Southampton earlier this month, Rovers have so far yet to replace the striker who scored 29 goals in all competitions across the course of last season, something they will surely have to do if they are to continue what has been a promising to the season on the pitch.

Rovers though, are not the only Championship club who could do to recruit a striker before the window closes in around a week’s time, and it now seems as though some of their second-tier rivals, are turning their attention to one option, who could fit the mould Blackburn are looking for, when it comes to replacing Armstrong at Ewood Park.

According to Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas, Bristol City are in talks with Accrington Stanley over a deal for striker Dion Charles, with Barnsley and Nottingham Forest also said to be interested, and you have to feel that Rovers would be missing a trick here, if they were not to get involved in this transfer race as well.

Last season, Charles found the net 19 times in 42 league games for Accrington, building on his eight in 33 the season before, highlighting the development he has made, and suggesting that he may now be ready to make the step up to the Championship.

That could well mean that Charles has the potential to fill the void left by Armstrong at Ewood Park, particularly when many of his goals for Accrington last season, showed finisher’s instinct inside the penalty area, something that was so key to Armstrong’s own success at Blackburn during the 2020/21 campaign.

It is also worth remembering that Rovers were able to agree a fee with Premier League side Southampton for the sale of striker Michael Obafemi, only for that deal to be ruled out by manager Tony Mowbray, seemingly for other reasons.

As a result, you would expect Blackburn to have the finances to complete a deal for Charles, who is in the final year of his contract with Accrington, albeit with the club holding the option to extend by a further 12 months.

Indeed, you feel that Charles may well relish the chance to make the step up to the Championship, and at 25-years-old, the striker is at the perfect age to do that, with plenty of time remaining in his career for in to make an impact at that level.

Add to that the fact that with no club in the Football League geographically closer to Blackburn than Accrington, there ought to be little concern about Charles settling in, were he to make the move to Ewood Park.

It seems therefore, that Blackburn have an opportunity to solve their concerns around Armstrong’s departure right on their doorstep.

But with other Championship clubs seemingly circling, if they fail to take that chance, then it could soon come back to haunt them in more ways than one.