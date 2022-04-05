Opinion: Blackburn Rovers should consider targeting fresh Leeds United transfer agreement involving this player

It’s fair to say that Blackburn Rovers have plenty of recent history with Leeds United when it comes to the transfer market.

Back in the summer of 2020, Blackburn secured the season-long loan signing of Barry Douglas from the Elland Road club, providing Tony Mowbray’s side with some much needed cover for the left-hand side of their defence during the 2020/21 campaign.

Last summer meanwhile, saw Blackburn complete another exciting loan agreement with Leeds, signing young attacker Ian Poveda on loan for the current campaign, although injury means that sadly for those involved, the deal has yet to work out.

Poveda though, remains a Blackburn player for the time being, and could still have a part to play in the club’s push for promotion during the final weeks of the season, which in turn may yet benefit the 22-year-old’s development.

Those agreement do seem to highlight a rather strong relationship between the two clubs, and that is something that Rovers may want to consider trying to exploit again in the summer.

As things stand, right-back Ryan Nyambe is set to be out of contract with Blackburn at the end of this season, with little sign of the Namibian putting pen to paper on a new deal at Ewood Park.

Did Blackburn Rovers sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26 Tayo Edun? Fee Free

Consequentially, Blackburn will surely need to strengthen their options on the right-hand side of their defence in the summer.

But with January loan signing Deyo Zeefuik yet to convince that he can fill that void long term amid a string of injury issues since his arrival at Ewood Park, Rovers will surely have to have other options in mind to take on that position, which again should have them considering turning their attention to Elland Road.

Back in January, Cody Drameh raised more than a few eyebrows when he seemingly pushed through a loan move from Leeds to Cardiff, against the wishes of Marcelo Bielsa, in search of more regular game time.

That however, is something that has certainly worked out, with Drameh starting all 15 league games for the Bluebirds since his move to the Welsh capital, helping the club to put together a run of results that has now seen them pull well clear of the Championship relegation zone.

Even so, recent reports from The Athletic have revealed that Leeds are still keen to bring in cover for Luke Ayling at right-back during the summer transfer window.

Given that is likely to push Drameh further down the pecking order at Leeds, and that he was already keen to head out elsewhere in order to ensure he lays regularly, that is something Rovers should be looking to take advantage of.

With Nyambe’s seemingly imminent departure meaning their could be space in the starting XI for a right-back for someone such as Drameh, and the connection Rovers have with Leeds, this could be a move that works well for all parties.

Indeed, with Drameh playing a wing-back role for Cardiff in a defensive system that includes three centre backs – similar to the one Rovers have been using for much of the current campaign – the 20-year-old should already be well prepared to slot into that formation were he to make the move to Ewood Park.

At that age, it would also mean that were Blackburn able to make this a permanent deal, it would secure them a long term asset for the future at Ewood Park.

Add in the fact that with three assists in his 15 games for Cardiff already, Drameh does seem to already possess the attacking potential and end product that current Blackburn boss Mowbray so often calls for from his full-backs.

It seems therefore, that while Poveda’s injury means there has been little success for Blackburn from their recent links with Leeds, there is still the potential for them to turn that around in the summer, in a position where – if they are to lose a player as influential as Nyambe – they will certainly need it.