Opinion: Blackburn Rovers should consider revisiting 2020 interest in West Brom man this summer

It seems inevitable that Blackburn Rovers will have to add to their central defensive options in the summer transfer window.

While captain Darragh Lenihan is out of contract at the end of this season, and seemingly unlikely to sign a new deal, Jan Paul van Hecke sees his loan move from Brighton expire in the summer.

Daniel Ayala meanwhile, continues to struggle for fitness, an ongoing theme throughout his time at Ewood Park, which arguably leaves Scott Wharton and Hayden Carter – who is currently on loan at Portsmouth – as the club’s only two options at centre back.

Even if Ayala is able to get himself fit for next season, then with Rovers regularly playing with three at the back this season, they will surely need to add to their strength in depth in the centre of defence.

Which club did Blackburn sign these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Tayo Edun? Lincoln Swansea Stoke Charlton

That is something, that you feel ought to see them turn their attentions to a player they previously looked to sign two years ago.

Back in the summer of 2020, when Rovers were again in need of central defensive reinforcement, and shortly before they completed a deal for Ayala, the club had reportedly agreed a fee with then administration hampered Wigan Athletic, for the signing of Cedric Kipre.

Ultimately though, that deal would fail to materialise, with West Brom instead swooping to sign the centre back in the wake of their promotion to the Premier League, allowing them to win the race for the former Motherwell man.

Since then however, things have not exactly worked out for Kipre during his time at The Hawthorns.

Despite the fact he has now been a West Brom player for over a season-and-a-half, the 25-year-old has made just 19 appearances in all competitions for the Midlands club, even spending time out on loan in Belgium last season.

That though, could open potentially give Blackburn an opportunity to swoop to strengthen their central defensive options, given Kipre could arguably be open to a move, to get the game time he has struggled for at The Hawthorns.

Indeed, given new West Brom manager Steve Bruce may be keen to put his own mark on the squad in his first transfer window in the summer, may well need to move players on to make space for those potential new recruits.

Given Kipre has yet to make an appearance in the nine games West Brom have played since Bruce was appointed, he would appear to be an obvious candidate for the Baggies to send elsewhere, to allow for those prospective signings.

With that, a door could open for Blackburn to secure some much needed central defensive reinforcement, with a player in Kipre who is proven at this level from his time with Wigan, and who at 25-years-old, could be a long-term asset from the club.

It seems therefore, that with the disappointment of the summer of 2022 that looks to be looming on the horizon for Blackburn, circumstances at West Brom, should at least mean they are considering a move that would put to bed some of the frustrations of the summer of 2020.