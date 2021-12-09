Opinion: Blackburn Rovers should already be considering fresh Liverpool agreement

In fairness to Leighton Clarkson, Harvey Elliott was always going to be an incredibly hard act to follow at Blackburn Rovers this season.

With Elliott scoring seven goals and providing 11 assists in 41 league appearances for Blackburn during a season-long loan spell from Liverpool last season, there may have been optimism around Ewood Park that Clarkson would make a similar impact, when he made the same move for the current campaign, given the inevitable comparison to arise from that deal.

But with Elliott clearly something of a one-off – the 18-year-old’s rapid ascent into the starting lineup in a Liverpool side challenging for the Premier League title upon his return to Anfield proof of that – it ought not to be much of a surprise, nor shame on Clarkson’s part, that his own spell at Ewood Park has yet to take off in the same way.

Since making the move to Lancashire from Merseyside in the summer, Clarkson has made just seven league appearances for the club, starting only four times, and completing a full 90 minutes on just the one occassion, and he has featured no more than once since mid-October.

The 20-year-old is also still waiting for his first goal and first assist in Blackburn colours.

But despite all that, it seems it would be ill-advised for Rovers to completely write off Clarkson’s current spell, or the prospect of another loan deal for the central midfielder just yet.

For starters, it should be remebered that Blackburn are on an excellent run of six wins in eight that has seen them emerge as genuine play-off contenders at this moment in time.

With their midfield three of Joe Rothwell, Lewis Travis and John Buckley playing such an important part in that right now, Clarkson is far from the only player who operates in that position, who would struggle to get into the starting lineup at Ewood Park right now.

Even so, Clarkson’s lack of game time meas it is hard to see him making that same step into the Liverpool first-team when he returns to the club for next season, meaning another loan move for the 2022/23 campaign could make sense for the midfielder, and potentially Rovers as well.

With Rothwell one of three central midfielders out of contract at Ewood Park at the end of this season – along with Bradley Johnson and Jacob Davenport – that is a position Rovers may need to add to in the summer.

Clarkson would obviously be an option to fill that role, and the potential departure of some of that competition for places could open up the possibility of more game for him at Ewood second time around.

Indeed, it isn’t like Rovers wouldn’t be bringing back a player with a great deal of quality either.

Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray has recently spoken of the ability that Clarkson has shown in training on a daily basis.

Jurgen Klopp meanwhile, had been confident enough in the midfielder to increasingly involve him in first-team training, and even hand him three senior appearances, prior to that loan move, and there aren’t going to many with grounds to argue against the Liverpool’s manager’s thoughts on a player.

The experience and familiarity with the club and their style of play that Clarkson has and will continue to build-up – with more appearances surely set to follow at some point in the campaign – also means that he could settle in quickly were he to return to Ewood Park for next season.

As a boyhood Blackburn fan, you also get the feeling that Clarkson would relish the opportunity to get another to show what he can do in the famous blue and white, while sending a real message to those watching on at his parent club in the process, and developing in a way that helps maintain the strong relationship between the two sides triggered by Elliott’s own stint at Ewood last season.

It seems therefore, that while things have yet to really work out with this loan move just yet, it is a deal that could yet pay-off, provided those involved are willing to play a potentially long game.

At 20-years-old, Clarkson at least, is one who certainly has the time to do just that.