Opinion: Blackburn Rovers ought to avoid being dragged into transfer battle for Brighton man

When Blackburn Rovers decided to hand over the reins at Ewood Park to Jon Dahl Tomasson, they would have been hoping to secure the services of some fresh faces in the weeks that followed this appointment.

However, despite being linked with a number of players, Rovers have not been able to add to their squad since swooping for Ethan Walker in May.

With the new Championship campaign set to get underway at the end of July, it will be intriguing to see whether Blackburn are able to make any signings ahead of their showdown with Queens Park Rangers.

One of the individuals who has recently emerged as a potential target for Rovers is Taylor Richards.

According to Football Insider, Blackburn are interested in signing Richards from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer.

It is understood that Rovers have contacted Brighton regarding the 21-year-old’s availability as they weigh up a potential move.

Blackburn could face some competition for Richards’ signature as Queen Park Rangers have also been touted as a suitor.

As per West London Sport, the R’s want to sign Richards either on a permanent deal or on loan with a view to a permanent move.

If this aforementioned report turns out to be correct, it could be argued that Blackburn should avoid being dragged into a potential transfer battle with QPR for the attacking midfielder’s signature.

Whereas Richards did manage to produce 15 direct goal contributions in League One during his loan spell at Doncaster Rovers in the 2020/21 campaign, he failed to deliver the goods in the second-tier earlier this year when he joined Birmingham City on a temporary basis.

The attacking midfielder suffered an injury setback during his medical with the Blues which delayed his debut until March.

When he was fit enough to feature for Birmingham, Richards was unable to provide a creative spark at this level as he averaged an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.17 in the five league games that he participated in.

With there being no guarantee that Edwards will be able to maintain his fitness or improve his consistency over the course of the 2022/23 campaign, signing him from Brighton would certainly be a risk by Blackburn.

Although the former Doncaster loanee possesses a great deal of talent, he may struggle to overtake Bradley Dack in the pecking order at Blackburn if the 28-year-old rediscovers his best form.

During his career to date, Dack has managed to provide a respectable total of 37 direct goal contributions in the Championship and will be determined to feature regularly next season.

Instead of swooping for Edwards, Blackburn should currently be focusing on adding to their options at centre-back as they have yet to draft in replacements for Darragh Lenihan and Jan Paul van Hecke.

Despite being heavily linked with Liverpool defender Ben Davies, Rovers will need to turn their attention to alternative targets as the 26-year-old is set to join Scottish side Rangers.