Opinion: Blackburn Rovers must avoid sentimental Man United transfer move

Blackburn Rovers face an important period ahead of the January transfer window and Tony Mowbray’s side need to keep picking up results to keep in touch with the top-six.

At the moment, Blackburn are sitting in 7th place in the Championship table and they are only outside of the play-off places on goal difference.

However, despite that there have been some results like the 7-0 defeat at home to Fulham that have shown that Rovers have work to do in the winter window to improve their squad enough to secure a top-six finish.

Defensive reinforcements could be useful for Blackburn in January considering that they have suffered one or two injury issues at the back so far this term.

That has at times left them a little bit stretched in terms of options in a crucial area of the squad, and that is something that they should be taking a look at fixing in the winter window.

To that end, Football League World has revealed that Blackburn are amongst a group of clubs that are taking a look at Manchester United defender Phil Jones’ situation ahead of the January transfer window.

That comes with the former Blackburn defender’s current deal at Old Trafford set to expire at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

With the likes of Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Rafael Varane and Eric Bailly all ahead of him in the pecking order at Manchester United, it is thought he could be heading for an early exit to get his career back on track.

It has also been reported recently by The Sun that both Watford and Newcastle United are also interested in potentially making a move for Jones.

Wayne Rooney also continues to be a fan of the defender and he could make a move for him if Derby County are permitted to make additions in January.

Considering Jones’ connection with Blackburn, there was always the chance that Rovers would be interested in potentially taking a look at re-signing the defender when the day comes for him to leave Old Trafford.

Unquestionably, a fully fit and motivated Jones would be a positive influence for Blackburn and he would add quality to their defensive options at Championship level.

Despite his injury issues and lack of game time in recent years, you do not get to spend as long as he has at Old Trafford without having some ability.

However, it is those injury woes that would make a return to Ewood Park for Jones be a major gamble for the club. His wages would not be likely to be on the cheap side considering the level of money he would have been earning at United. Obviously, there would need to be a significant drop from that salary, but it would still be a costly move to fund.

Therefore, Blackburn should be considering moving for cheaper alternatives to strengthen their defence and looking at players who are more reliable than Jones in terms of their fitness.

It would be a sentimental decision to re-sign Jones after his emergence with Blackburn earlier in his career.

However, Blackburn are not in a position where they can allow sentiment to overrule what should a logical decision not take a gamble on Jones.