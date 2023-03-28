In the aftermath of the January transfer window, much of the talk at Blackburn Rovers has focused on the collapse of a deal for Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O'Brien.

The final day of that window had seen Rovers agree a deal with Forest to take the 24-year-old on loan for the remainder of the season, in what would have been a major boost for their push for promotion.

However, a late submission of certain paperwork by the Championship club, saw the registration of the deal blocked by the Football League.

That was then followed by a lengthy appeal process, that eventually decided in early March, that O'Brien would indeed not be allowed to make him move to Ewood Park.

Given the recent play-off experience O'Brien brought with him from his time with Huddersfield last season, missing out on this particular signing represented a major blow for Rovers.

But with the midfielder subsequently completing a loan move to DC United - that the MLS side say includes the option to buy - and Forest boss Steve Cooper having been highly critical of Rovers' response to the collapse of the move, it is hard to see this being resurrected in the future.

Yet despite that, you get the feeling there is another pursuit of a top-flight player that fell through in January, that Blackburn may still want to consider looking into again, once the market reopens at the end of this season.

Just days before the O'Brien saga began, it was reported that Blackburn had seen a deal to sign Ibrahima Kone from Lorient fall through.

It is thought that Lorient had backed out of the deal to loan Kone to the Championship club, after agreeing a deal to allow fellow centre forward Terem Moffi, to join their French top-flight rivals Nice, on loan with the option to buy.

But despite missing out on Kone then, you get the feeling the 23-year-old is one that Blackburn should still have on their agenda leading into the summer.

With Rovers having seen Leicester loanee George Hirst recalled in January, missing out on Kone, and others, has left Tomasson with only two senior centre forwards to call on, in Sam Gallagher and Jack Vale, with Ben Brereton-Diaz - who himself looks set to depart in the summer when his contract expires - largely operating on the left-wing.

That is something that has left Rovers walking a fine line in terms of depth in that position, especially with Vale - who is yet to score in 18 Championship appearances for the club - currently out through injury.

As a result, it does feel as though Blackburn will need to add to their attacking options in the summer.

Given everything had been agreed for Kone to make the move back in January, there appears to be little reason to suggest those involved would not be open to agreeing to this deal again when the market reopens, in order to address that issue.

Indeed, with Kone having not started any of Lorient's last three league games, despite seemingly being kept around to help fill the void left by Moffi, you get the feeling he could be open to such a move, in order to get more regular opportunities.

Meanwhile, with Lorient due to receive a reported €30million from Nice when Moffi's move becomes permanent, they will have greater funds and time to strengthen their attacking ranks in the summer, than they did when that move was agreed with just days remaining in the January window.

Considering there will no doubt be an expectation on them to do that, Kone may find himself pushed further down the pecking order, and towards the exit door at the Ligue 1 club.

Given their knowledge of the player, connections with Lorient, and need for a striker, that is something that you feel Blackburn may well want to take advantage of, as they prepare to head into the market under pressure to right the wrongs of what went on in January.