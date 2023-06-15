Former England international Wayne Rooney is keen to keep Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O'Brien by extending his loan stay at DC United, according to Alan Nixon.

The Forest man made the move to the United States after failing to complete a switch to Blackburn Rovers, even though the Lancashire side fought to get a deal over the line.

His stay in North America is set to come to an end in the summer though and that could give sides who were previously interested in O'Brien the opportunity to pursue a fresh move for him.

Who was previously interested in Lewis O'Brien?

It came as no surprise when West Bromwich Albion were linked with him in the winter, with O'Brien thriving under current Baggies boss Carlos Corberan during their time together at Huddersfield Town.

Although Albion already have the likes of Jason Molumby and Okay Yokuslu at their disposal, they surely can't say no to the Forest man if they get an opportunity to lure him in on a cheap loan deal.

Sheffield United have also been linked with the 24-year-old and they are certainly in need of more midfielders with John Fleck not guaranteed to remain at Bramall Lane and Tommy Doyle leaving.

Now in the Premier League, they may have the finances to secure a permanent deal, something that may potentially put them in pole position to secure his signature if Forest want to sell him permanently.

Why Blackburn Rovers could have a good chance of signing Lewis O'Brien

Although the Reds could potentially cash in on him permanently in their quest to abide by financial fair play rules and seal signings this summer, they may be keen to give him one more chance to go out on loan before making a big decision on whether his future lies at the City Ground or not.

He's only 24 at this point and has the potential to be a very decent Premier League player in the future, so those seeking a loan switch may find themselves ahead in this race for his signature.

Although that could be a boost for DC United, Steve Cooper's side may be keen to see him return to England and the player may want to return home too.

West Brom may need to cash in on some players before they try and bring in others though considering their financial situation - and it would be a surprise if Forest want to give O'Brien to Sheffield United considering the two could be battling each other for survival next term.

With this, Blackburn could take the lead and try and negotiate a deal before others get the chance to. Having already moved for Niall Ennis, Rovers mean business and if they move quickly again, it wouldn't be a shock to see the midfielder arrive at Ewood Park.