Opinion: Blackburn Rovers man’s impending return may play major role in club’s promotion push

After meandering their way to a 15th place finish in the Championship earlier this year, it was always going to be intriguing to see how Blackburn Rovers would fare at this level during the current campaign.

The Lancashire-based outfit were forced to wave goodbye to Adam Armstrong in the summer transfer window as the forward sealed a permanent move to Southampton.

In the absence of last season’s top goal-scorer, Ben Brereton Diaz has managed to step up to the mark for Blackburn.

Since featuring for Chile in the Copa America, the forward has gone from strength-to-strength as is now considered to be one of the best players in the Championship.

As well as netting a remarkable total of 16 goals in 20 appearances for Blackburn at this level, Brereton Diaz has also chipped in with one assist.

The 22-year-old’s escapades has helped Rovers make an incredibly encouraging start to the 2021/22 campaign as his side are currently in the play-off places in the second-tier.

Blackburn could potentially emerge as legitimate contenders for promotion if one of their long-term absentees is able to rediscover the form that he has previously illustrated at this level.

Rovers manager Tony Mowbray recently confirmed that Bradley Dack is making a considerable amount of progress in his rehabilitation from a serious knee injury that he suffered in March.

The 27-year-old recently returned to training and could be in line to feature for the club’s Under-23 outfit in their clashes with Middlesbrough, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur in January.

Providing that he is able to emerge unscathed from these games, Dack will fancy his chances of playing a significant role in Blackburn’s quest to seal a return to the top-flight in 2022 as he has excelled in the Championship during his time at Ewood Park.

As well as providing his team-mates with eight assists, Dack has managed to score 27 goals in 80 second-tier appearances for Rovers which is a superb tally for a player who has featured predominantly as an attacking midfielder during his career.

Although it may take the former Gillingham man some time to adjust to the competitiveness that the Championship is famed for due to his recent inactivity, there is no reason why he cannot go on to thrive alongside the likes of Brereton Diaz, Sam Gallagher and Tyrhys Dolan.

If Blackburn are able to maintain their consistency over the Christmas period, they could find themselves in a commanding position when their talisman finally makes his long-awaited return to senior action.