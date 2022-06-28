Opinion: Blackburn Rovers man may want to hold out for other options as interest from Italian club emerges

It seems as though the inevitable 2022 summer interest in Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton has now been stepped up another notch.

Having scored 22 goals last season to spearhead Blackburn’s Championship promotion push, while continung his emergence on the international stage with Chile, the striker was always going to be the subject of much speculation this summer.

Indeed, that situation is only further enhanced by the fact that the 23-year-old is now into the final year of his contract at Ewood Park, meaning this window could be the club’s last chance to receive a fee for Brereton.

That is something it seems teams are now looking to take advantage of, with the latest reports from Italian reported Gianluca Di Marzio claiming that Brereton is advanced negotiations over a move to Serie A side Salernitana.

Admittedly, the size and reputation of a number of clubs in Italy’s top-flight does mean such a move could be an appealing for Brereton, but it could certainly be argued that the striker would be better off waiting for other opportunities to emerge.

Last season, Salernitana avoided relegation from Serie A by just a single point on the final day of the season, while towards the end of last year, questions over the club’s ownership threatened its existence for a period.

As a result, you feel a move to Salernitana would give Brereton little security from a long term perspective, certainly with regards to top-flight football.

However, that is less likely to be the case with a number of other clubs that have been linked with the striker in the past few months.

The likes of West Ham, Sevilla, Frankfurt and Marseille, among others, are all well established top-flight sides in their respective, and indeed respected, divisions to have been credited with an interest in Brereton recently, so a move their could provide the striker with more of a long-term security with regards to playing football at the very top level.

Indeed, with a number of those clubs having qualified for some level of European football for next season, they could also offer Brereton even bigger opportunities to prove himself against some of the best on the continent, which would surely be appealing for the striker as well as he looks to further his career.

Furthermore, the size and strength of those clubs, as established top-flight clubs in their countries means they could also offer a seemingly more lucrative deal than Salernitana, who are only just making their way in the top tier in Italy again, and that financial issue is another Brereton, like anyone, will surely want to consider.

Of course, there is also still plenty of time remaining in this summer’s transfer window, which is not set to close until the start of September, meaning Brereton is under absolutely no pressure to make his decision on his future any time, even if there is an offer already on the table for him from Salernitana.

With that in mind, you get the feeling that even as the situation surrounding Brereton’s future becomes even more intriguing as we go deeper into the transfer window, the striker ought to hold his nerve and wait to make sure he takes the right opportunity that comes his way.

That it seems, may not be the one that could be about to be offered to him by Salernitana.