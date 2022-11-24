Opinion: Blackburn Rovers man may finally be giving Ewood Park decision makers something to think about

It has taken quite some time for Danny Butterworth to get going in his senior career.

A prolific career at youth level for Blackburn Rovers, meant that much was expected of the attacker by those at the Championship club.

However, that form was something that never quite came with Butterworth as he made the step up to senior level, with the forward unable to find the net in 17 senior appearancesfor the Ewood Park club.

A subsequent loan move to League One strugglers Fleetwood Town during the second half of last season also failed to build the momentum many will have hoped, with Butterworth netting just once in 12 appearances for the Cod Army.

With the 23-year-old entering the final 12 months of his contract at Ewood Park in the summer, while failing to get a look in during pre-season under new head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson, Butterworth’s future with Blackburn did look bleak.

That was further enhanced when the striker returned to League One in the final days of the summer transfer window, joining newly promoted Port Vale on a season-long loan deal.

Initially, it seemed as though that stint at Vale Park would be another frustrating one for Butterworth, who was unable to find the net in his first eight appearances for the club.

Those further struggles to complete a striker’s main job of putting the ball in the back of the net, appeared to suggest that Butterworth would find it hard to make the step back up to Championship level with Rovers, which would have given the club a simple decision not to renew his contract when it expired this summer.

Now however, it could be argued that in that sense, there are signs that things could start to move in a different direction with regards to Butterworth’s future.

After that slow start to his time with Darrell Clarke’s side, things are now starting to click for the 23-year-old at Vale Park, with the striker having scored three times in his last five appearances in all competitions for the club.

While the first of those two came in the form of clinical, instinctive finishes courtesy of being in the right place at the right time, as any good centre forward should be, his latter was even more impressive.

That came in the form of a winning goal in Vale’s victory over Charlton, where Butterworth showed impressive strength to muscle an Addicks defender off the ball, before cleverly finding space on the edge of the area, and firing a pinpoint finish into the bottom corner.

The nature, and indeed frequency, of those goals, suggests that Butterworth is now starting to develop both the intellingence and physicality that is required to make an impact as senior centre forward.

Given their likely need for centre forwards and sources of goals beyond the end of this season, that is something that may now leave Rovers wondering whether the offer of a new contract to Butterworth, may yet be worth considering.

If he is able to keep up this form throughout the rest of the season, it could yet generate a growing belief that Butterworth can make the step up from League One, to do a job for Blackburn in the Championship, meaning that, in what seems like a change from just a few weeks ago, a new contract cannot be ruled out at this stage.

Of course, there is still a long to go for Butterworth to show he can maintain this sort of form consistently, as he will surely have to do, and even then it would be a big ask to fill the shoes of someone such as Ben Brereton-Diaz.

What it would be though, is another all important source of firepower for Rovers, that if, as seems likely, the Chile international is to move on in the summer, will be absolutely vital for the Ewood Park club.

As a result, it seems as though the past few weeks, have the potential to become the catalyst for a big turning point in Butterworth’s career, and in Blackburn’s future attacking options.