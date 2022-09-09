Opinion: Blackburn Rovers keeping talisman in the summer was one hurdle overcome but attention must now turn to another

Ben Brereton Diaz staying in Blackburn is a huge boost for the side after four losses in five games.

Brereton Diaz burst back onto the scene last season after scoring 10 goals in the club’s first 11 matches in the Championship and the forward also made headlines for his switch of nationality from England to Chile. It was exciting times for Blackburn fans as the side sat in third at the halfway point of last season, although a downshift in form saw the side drop to eighth come the end of the campaign.

Periods of inconsistency cost Rovers the play-offs, at one time winning just two matches in a stretch of 10 games. A 3-0 dismantling at the hands of Bournemouth in the penultimate game of the season proving to be the final nail in the coffin for Blackburn’s promotion hopes.

Rovers have started this season no different, soaring to the top of the table winning their first three games, with an impressive 3-0 win against Swansea City and a 2-1 win against promotion hopefuls West Brom included.

It would quickly go downhill.

Blackburn suffered back-to-back 3-0 losses to Reading and Sheffield United, winning just one game out of a five-game period. Blackburn currently sit seventh and need to find another run of results; it’s clear the squad has the quality to do so, especially after the signing of George Hirst on loan from Leicester to assist Brereton Diaz.

Rovers seem to be all or nothing, with the stats backing it up. Winning four and losing four so far this season, without registering a single draw in that time, shows the level of inconsistency throughout the squad. The scores also show the same view, with Rovers scoring three goals on two occasions but also conceding three goals on three occasions, showing performances slotting in at completely different ends of the spectrum.

Now that the future of Brereton Diaz is clear, for the meantime at least, manager Jon Dahl Tomasson needs to get to the root of that other lingering issue at Ewood Park: consistency.

Blackburn aren’t expecting to be fighting for automatic promotion but, with the right coaching, have the talent to make the top six this season. Though, relying on bursts of form is a dangerous game that can see you rollercoaster up and down the table with the risk that you may just drop too far.

It will certainly be an interesting season for Blackburn that could go either way, but with their star man staying and a coach that has shown promise, there is definitely a chance they could be challengers if they keep nailing each hurdle.