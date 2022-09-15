Opinion: Blackburn Rovers have plenty more work to do based on recent contract trends

While the summer transfer window has been closed since the start of September, the past two weeks have still been productive for Blackburn Rovers in terms of player business.

First, it was announced that John Buckley had put pen to paper on a new five-year contract to keep him at Ewood Park until the end of the 2026/27 season, just days after the market had closed.

It was then confirmed on Monday that fellow midfielder Adam Wharton has also put pen to paper on a new deal until the summer of 2027, a just reward for the 18-year-old’s rapid and spectacular rise into the first-team picture at the start of the current campaign.

However, it seems that Rovers may not be done there either. Speaking after his side’s 2-0 win over Watford on Tuesday, head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson suggested the club are also close to securing a professional contract for centre back Ash Phillips.

Like the aforementioned Wharton, the 17-year-old Phillips has emerged as a genuine option for Blackburn’s first-team this season, amid links with the likes of Tottenham, Manchester United and Chelsea.

But even if Blackburn are able to get that contract for Phillips signed and confirmed, it could be argued that recent form suggests it ought not to be the end of their business when it comes to new contracts.

It is worth noting that prior to those contracts they signed with Rovers earlier this month, both Buckley and Wharton were on deals that secured their future at Ewood Park until the summer of 2024, and there are plenty more at the club, in that sort of situation.

As things stand, the likes of Tyrhys Dolan, Hayden Carter and Scott Wharton – brother of the aforementioned Adam – are also contracted to Blackburn until the end of the 2023/24, and like those two who have signed new deals, are still at the very early stages of their career.

With that in mind, the emphasis that Director of Football Gregg Broughton has put on the protection of club assets when discussing those new contracts for Buckley and the younger Wharton, should surely apply to the likes of that trio as well.

All three were outstanding in Blackburn’s much improved, and indeed much needed, dominant 2-0 win over Watford on Tuesday night.

Such new deals would ensure they are in a strong position to avoid the sort of frustration they endured with the departures of three key players – Darragh Lenihan, Ryan Nyambe and Joe Rothwell – on free transfers following the end of their contracts this summer.

That of course, is a prospect that looks set to rear its head again this summer, when Ben Brereton-Diaz’s own deal expires, with the level of top-flight interest there is their top scorer meaning Rovers’ hopes of a new deal for the Chile international may be beyond them.

New deals for the likes of Dolan, Carter and the elder Wharton, would further back-up the suggestion that Blackburn, as they have done with the two contracts already secured, are learning from their past mistakes to avoid a repeat of that situation that left them under so much pressure in the summer transfer window, and could do so again next year.

Furthermore, Broughton was also keen to point out the importance of retaining players to have come through the club’s academy when discussing those new deals for Buckley and Adam Wharton, who did indeed come through Blackburn’s youth ranks, as did two of those to move on this summer, in Lenihan and Nyambe.

The same can also be said of both Hayden Carter and Scott Wharton, adding further incentive to get those deals done, particularly given how well they would go down, at a club that prides itself so much on the recent success of its academy.

For all that excitment about young players coming through, the importance of experience must not be forgotten.

As a result, the fact that Bradley Dack – still the most natural goalscorer at the club when filly fit and sharp, and a big presence behind the scenes – will have just 12 months remaining on his contract next summer – providing Rovers trigger the option they have in it – should not be overlooked either.

In that sense, Daniel Ayala, whose deal does expire next summer, is another the club will have to keep an open mind over, when taking into account that when fit, the Spaniard is still one of the most reliable centre backs in the division.

If the 31-year-old can avoid serious injury this season, then that form he is another the club will surely have to make sure they avoid risking too easily at the end of the current campaign.

Admittedly, issues around finances and demands may mean there is no guarantee that they will be able to secure deals for all of those players, if they can get at least some done, then with the progress those young players in particular will make over that time, you feel the club will have secured themsevles a spine of the team for many more years to come.

It seems therefore, that while the transfer window has now ended, Blackburn Rovers must ensure that their work in ensuring players are putting pen to paper on new contracts with the club, has not.