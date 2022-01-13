Opinion: Blackburn Rovers could consider offering 23-year-old to League One side if player-swap suggestions prove accurate

With finances understandably tight following the events of the past couple of years, some clubs are getting creative to complete their business in the January transfer window.

Now it seems as though one-side who find themselves in such a position, are Championship promotion hopefuls Blackburn Rovers.

According to recent reports, Rovers are interested in signing midfielder Matt O’Riley from MK Dons, but are struggling to meet the League One side’s asking price of £1.7million.

It has therefore been suggested, that the Ewood Park club could offer a player to the Dons, as part of their attempts to secure the services of O’Riley.

Should that prove to be accurate, then one player that it could be worth Blackburn considering offering to the League One side as part of that potential deal, is Jacob Davenport.

Which club did Blackburn sign these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 1) Leighton Clarkson Liverpool Man City Man United Tottenham

Having joined Rovers from Manchester City back in the summer of 2018, Davenport has struggled to ever really establish himself at Ewood Park.

A combination of injury struggles, and, in more recent times, the form of those already above him in the pecking order, means that Davenport has been restricted to just 36 appearances in all competitions across his three-and-a-half years at Ewood Park so far.

As a result, a move to the Stadium MK, that could bring about more regular first-team opportunities, could be appealing for Davenport.

Indeed, with Davenport himself a central midfielder, he could also provide a natural and immediate replacement for O’Riley at MK Dons, albeit one who is less instinctively attacking.

But with the pedigree he has from his academy days at Manchester City, and having held his own when given his opportunity in the Championship with Blackburn, he could still do a more than useful job for MK Dons in the third-tier.

It is also worth noting that with Davenport’s contract at Blackburn set to expire this summer, this could be their final challenge to receive some sort of return on their investment in him.

Given his lack of chances to impress at Ewood Park mean that may be unlikely to come in the form of a transfer fee, using the 23-year-old as part of this swap deal could be a useful, and creative way, to get something from his departure before his potential exit for nothing in a few months’ time.

Having also done business with MK Dons in recent times with the loan and subsequent sale of goalkeeper Andy Fisher to the League One club in recent times, could provide the foundations of a relationship between the two sides that allows them to negotiate a deal such as this.

It seems therefore, that when it comes to this potential deal, the need to get creative could lead to a possible agreement, that may yet work well for all involved.