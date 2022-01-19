Opinion: Blackburn Rovers could be facing tricky transfer call as duo linked

So far, you would have to say it has been a rather enjoyable January transfer window for those of a Blackburn Rovers persuasion.

While the club have managed to retain the services of the key players who have proved so important to their push for promotion from the Championship this season, they have also made some exciting signings of their own.

Right-back Deyovaisio Zeefuik has joined on loan with the option to buy from Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin, while the club have swooped to secure the services of the hugely promising winger Dilan Markanday from Tottenham.

Meanwhile, another right-back, James Brown has joined from Drogheda to link up with the Under 23s, but with many expecting the Irishman to push for a first-team spot sooner rather than later.

Now however, it seems as though Blackburn’s business during this market, is far from done.

According to reports from Wales Online, Rovers are one of the sides taking an interest in Swansea’s Jamie Paterson, who faces an uncertain future at his current club, amid the dispute over how they handled triggering a 12-month extension on his contract with the club.

Elsewhere, Sky Sports have reported that the Championship promotion hopefuls are now in advanced talks over a deal to sign Ryan Hedges from Aberdeen this month, something that could leave Rovers with a big decision to make.

It is worth noting that with the aforementioned Markanday joining the likes of top scorer Ben Brereton Diaz, Sam Gallagher, Tyrhys Dolan, Brighton loanee Reda Khadra and even Danny Butterworth, Rovers are rather well stocked in their attacking ranks right now.

As a result, it could be argued that Blackburn do not really need to sign both Hedges and Paterson this month, especially given they are a side who, using a 3-5-2 formation, are only really employing two attackers at a time on the pitch.

With that in mind, it seems Rovers may only need to add one of these two players to their side in the current window, which of course leaves the club with a decision to make, over which of the pair to pursue.

On the one hand, with eight league goals – six more than Hedges – and four assists already this season, there can be no doubt that Paterson has shown he is more than capable of making a significant impact in the Championship this season.

With only one Blackburn player – Brereton Diaz, who else? – bettering Paterson’s goal tally this season, his addition could be a major coup in their push for a top two spot over the next few months, not least with two other promotion hopefuls – Huddersfield and QPR – also credited with an interest.

By contrast however, Hedges, at 26-years-old, is four years younger than Paterson, which could make him a longer term asset, and see him become a more appealing prospect for the club when it comes to future planning with their considerations over these two targets.

It is also worth noting that with six months remaining on his Aberdeen contract, Hedges could be somewhat cheaper than Paterson, who now has 18 months remaining on his deal with Swansea.

Given manager Tony Mowbray has insisted that Blackburn will not be breaking the bank with their business this month, it seems that too could play a part when Rovers weigh up these moves.

That is something that also further reinforces the suggestion that the club need only invest in one of the two, given other areas of the squad could also benefit from being strengthened in the next week or so.

It seems therefore, that Blackburn could soon have to make a rather significant, and far from easy decision, over which of these players to pursue most strongly in the coming days.

While that may not be an easy call to make, given the rewards on offer with the potential and ability that Paterson and Hedges could both provide for a club pushing for promotion, it does at least seem like a rather nice problem for Mowbray and co. to have.