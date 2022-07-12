Opinion: Blackburn Rovers can produce major statement of intent with Liverpool transfer agreement

After a slow start to the summer transfer window, with no senior signings so far, it seems things could be about to get interesting for Blackburn Rovers.

According to reports from journalist Alan Nixon, the Ewood Park club are working hard to complete a deal to sign centre back Ben Davies on loan from Liverpool.

With Blackburn lacking options at centre back following captain Darragh Lenihan’s free transfer to Middlesbrough, and 2021/22 Player of the Year, Jan Paul van Hecke returning to parent club Brighton after his loan spell in Lancashire, this would be an important piece of business for the club.

Beyond that however, you also feel the nature of this deal, would make it a real statement of intent from Blackburn, if they were to get it done.

The profile that Davies brings through his connection with Liverpool immediately makes this something of an eye-catching deal, even if he has never actually made a competitive appearance for the club.

Indeed, while he may not have been able to make an impact for Jurgen Klopp’s side, he does still have the sort of Championship pedigree that Rovers ought to be looking for this summer.

It was Davies’ form for Preston in the second-tier that earned him a move to Merseyside in January 2021 in the first place.

Last season meanwhile, the centre back played a useful role in helping Sheffield United claim a place in the Championship play-offs, so completing this deal would certainly send out an indicator that Blackburn are targeting that same sort of success in the coming campaign.

Furthermore, with fellow Championship sides Middlesbrough and Stoke – who will both by eyeing returns to the Premier League next season – also credited with an interest in Davies, that too would make this something of a coup for Blackburn, if they are the ones to secure his services.

Part of what could give Rovers the edge in the battle to secure the signing of Davies, is that they are apparently willing to cover the centre back’s wages while he is at the club, as well as paying a loan fee to Liverpool for his services.

That in turn sends an exciting message to those associated with the club, that owners Venkys are willing to back new head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson in the transfer market, in putting together a squad capable of competing for a coveted top six spot in the coming campaign.

With it also suggested that Blackburn are hopeful of getting this deal done quickly, that should also give them plenty of time to focus on other signings needed to fill the gaps left by the numerous other players who have moved on from the club since the end of last season.

It seems therefore, that after what has so far been a rather underwhelming start to summer transfer so far Blackburn, getting a deal such as this one for Davies completed, would not only raise the excitement and expectation levels around Ewood Park, but also catch a fair amount of attention from elsewhere in the Championship.