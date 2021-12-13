Opinion: Blackburn Rovers are playing transfer situation exactly right as Leeds United stance emerges

Blackburn Rovers have managed to get themselves into a very promising position in the Championship table following their impressive win at AFC Bournemouth on Saturday.

Tony Mowbray’s side are now sat in 4th place in the table and they are only four points adrift of second-place Bournemouth with them having claimed four successive wins in the league.

That type of form suggests that Blackburn could be genuine contenders for automatic promotion this term, but that will of course be reliant on the business that they conduct in January.

The most crucial thing that Blackburn have to ensure is that they keep hold of star man Ben Brereton Diaz beyond the end of the winter window. The Chile international is a player that they would not be able to replace and he has already fired home an impressive tally of 17 goals in his 22 Championship appearances this term.

That means that Brereton Diaz has managed to be responsible for nearly half of Blackburn’s league goals this season. That has been massive for them considering that they allowed last season’s top scorer Adam Armstrong to leave the club during the summer transfer window.

Given the excellent form that Brereton Diaz has been showing for Blackburn and indeed for Chile as well this season, it should come as no surprise that the 22-year-old is emerging on the radar of a couple of clubs ahead of the January window.

It has been reported that the likes of Leeds United and Brighton are interested in making a potential move for the forward in January. Indeed a recent report has even suggested that Brereton Diaz could be set to make an imminent move to Brighton when the transfer window opens next month.

However, that report has now been disregarded by Mowbray who has insisted that Brereton Diaz is not close to any sort of move away from Ewood Park at this stage.

Blackburn have the option of extending his current deal, which expires next summer, by a further year but they are still in a difficult position because they will not want to let a major asset depreciate in value by his contract running down.

The latest report from The Sun over the weekend has revealed though that Blackburn are maintaining a firm stance over the 22-year-old. It is believed that Rovers are valuing the attacker at around £25 million and that is putting off Leeds from making a bid for him at this stage.

Rovers are handling the situation exactly right if that is the case. There is no way they should be selling Brereton Diaz for less than £25 million considering the riches that could be on offer if he remains and fires them into the Premier League this season.

The 22-year-old could be sold in the summer, assuming Rovers activate their one-year option on his deal, and therefore there is no need for them to rush into a January sale that could bring an end to any promotion bid.