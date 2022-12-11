Opinion: Blackburn Rovers are in serious danger of sliding down Championship table if a Plan B is not found

Blackburn Rovers have one of the most unique records in the Championship where after 22 games they are yet to draw a single match, winning 12 of them and being defeated a whopping 10 times.

Only four more teams in the division have lost out more than Rovers, yet they still sit in third position in the second tier table thanks to their wins, which they are joint-level on with Sheffield United and their bitter rivals Burnley.

There have been concerning signs though despite the league position at several times already this campaign, with those issues exacerbated either side of the month-long break for the FIFA World Cup.

When the fixtures were announced in the summer, Rovers knew that they would head into the break having faced their bitterest of rivals in the form of Burnley, and then when they returned in December that they would welcome another local neighbour in Preston North End to Ewood Park.

So, for Blackburn to be defeated in both of those contests with a goal difference of minus six has sent supporters racing into panic mode, and perhaps there is good reason for that.

Confidence was high heading to Turf Moor in mid-November – Rovers had just downed West Ham in the EFL Cup on penalties and Burnley had been thrashed in league action the week prior by Sheffield United, and perhaps it was the right time to play them.

That confidence was somewhat diminished when the team-sheets were revealed which showed no Scott Wharton in the starting 11, no Adam Wharton in the squad at all and Jake Garrett – who ended up looking somewhat out of his depth – starting in the engine room.

Rovers ended up being thumped by the Clarets and it was not a good note to go into the international break on, but confidence-boosting friendly victories over Hearts and Ajax last week seemed like good preparation to welcome North End to Ewood Park.

And when it was revealed that Ryan Lowe’s side had many first-team injuries and four youth players on the bench when the line-ups came out, that confidence would have surely only grown – how the tables turned there though.

Rovers were dominated from start to finish, with their passing out from the back style that Tomasson is completely committed to faltering on a number of occasions.

Scott Wharton’s ball on 16 minutes was slack and intercepted by North End enforcer Ryan Ledson, who then played it into Ched Evans and he linked up with Ben Woodburn to open the scoring for the Lilywhites.

It was a similar story two minutes into the second half as Thomas Kaminski took a quick goal kick and played it into captain Lewis Travis, who took too long on the ball and was intercepted by Woodburn.

Just seconds later and Daniel Johnson was setting up Evans to make it 2-0 to North End, and by full-time it was a resounding 4-1 success for Lowe’s men, although the other two goals weren’t mistakes from the new-found playing style of Rovers.

Back-to-back derby defeats is always going to cause a backlash, but fans are really coming down hard on Tomasson for not having a Plan B and not deviating from the style of play that clearly is not working right now.

Especially on a bitterly cold East Lancashire day when the snow was falling it was perhaps the right time to switch it up and try something different in order to get a victory, but the mistakes came from the same style that is not really working.

And if something does not change in the near future, then the rest of the teams below them are going to catch up to Rovers and overtake them considering how tight the current table in-behind is – Saturday should have been the final warning shot to Tomasson to make the necessary changes.