Blackburn Rovers suffered their first defeat of the Championship season on Saturday afternoon as they were beaten 2-1 by Hull City at Ewood Park.

The result will have been a tough one to take for Jon Dahl Tomasson's side, who had gone 1-0 up through Sam Gallagher after 74 minutes, only for a late double from Aaron Connolly to snatch all three points for the Tigers.

However, Rovers had made life hard for themselves in that game long before they opened the scoring, with left-back Harry Pickering having been sent off with just 17 minutes on the clock, after bringing down Manchester City loanee Liam Delap as the last man.

Ultimately, that one player disadvantage for so much of the game proved too much for the hosts to overcome despite an admirable, battling display, denying Rovers the chance of some more useful early points this season.

Beyond that, the dismissal of Pickering also highlighted one issue that Rovers may need to address between now and the transfer window closing at the end of this month, something it seems they may now be working to do.

Blackburn join West Brom in Guinness-Walker pursuit

According to reports from Football Insider, Blackburn and Championship rivals West Brom are both interested in signing Reading left-back Nesta Guinness-Walker.

The 23-year-old only joined the Royals last summer and made 28 Championship appearances for the club as they were relegated to League One, following a points deduction brought about by their ongoing financial issues.

Those same problems mean it now looks as though Reading are looking to sell certain senior players in order to raise some much-needed funds, leading to that interest in Guinness-Walker from Blackburn and West Brom.

But as those events on Saturday relating to the dismissal of Pickering appear to have shown, it could be important for Blackburn to ensure they are the ones that win the race for the former Chelsea youth player.

A lack of depth on the left

In the wake of Pickering's sending off, Tomasson elected to immediately shuffle his pack, with Tyrhys Dolan withdrawn from Rovers' attack, and Callum Brittain introduced to fill the void at left-back.

Brittain though, is naturally a right-back, and the red card shown to Pickering combined with this summer's sale of Tayo Edun to Charlton and an injury to Jake Batty, who has just two Carabao Cup appearances in his senior career, mean that Rovers do look short on numbers on the left of their defence.

While Pickering's red card will, of course, not keep him out long-term, it does show the tightrope that Rovers are currently walking in that position.

Admittedly, Brittain has always done a solid job when asked to fill in at left-back. However, he himself is Rovers' only alternative to Joe Rankin-Costello at right-back, which means that relying on Brittain to fill any void that could be left by the longer-term absence of Pickering for whatever reason, could also leave them on the edge on the other side of their defence.

As a result, bringing in another option at left-back for Pickering, such as Guinness-Walker, does look like an important deal for Rovers to get done, to ensure they have the depth they need in both full-back positions.

Other incentives to get a deal done

Of course, left-back is not the only position that the club need to strengthen in the window, and the comments emerging from the Ewood Park boardroom this summer have made it clear that Rovers are working on a limited budget as they look to add to their squad in the market.

Consequently, given Reading are under pressure to sell this summer amid their own financial issues, and the fact that with just a year remaining on his contract, this could be their final chance to cash in on Guinness-Walker, they may be tempted to accept a lower fee for the left-back than would otherwise be the case.

That in turn could ensure that there are then still some funds for Rovers to work with, as they aim to make those all-important additions to other areas of their squad.

With that in mind, it seems that even with the challenge of having to overcome West Brom's interest, completing a deal to bring Guinness-Walker to Ewood Park is certainly something Blackburn should be working hard to do.