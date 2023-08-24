Highlights Blackburn Rovers' summer transfer window has been challenging due to departures and budget limitations caused by increased taxes on overseas investments.

It is probably fair to say that despite a promising start it has been a rather challenging summer transfer window so far for Blackburn Rovers.

Having seen a number of players depart the club since the end of last season due to sales, expiring contracts and loan deals coming to an end, there are plenty of voids in the first-team squad that need to be filled before the transfer window closes in around a week's time.

However, the impact of an increase in tax on overseas investments introduced by the Indian goverment, has seemingly forced Rovers' owners Venkys to take an even more cautious approach with the budget the club are working to in the market.

Perhaps as a consequence of that, there are still several of those voids left in the squad that need filling with just a week to go, and now it seems as though they have been added another setback in their attempts to fill one of those positions.

Batth's move from Sunderland seemingly off

With Daniel Ayala being released at the end of last season, the sale of Ashley Phillips to Tottenham at the start of August, and another long-term injury being suffered by Sam Barnes in recent weeks, Blackburn's need for a centre back has become increasingly significant as the summer has gone on.

For much of that period, it is Sunderland's Danny Batth who had been heavily linked with a move to Ewood Park to help provide that depth at the heart of the backline of Jon Dahl Tomasson's side.

Earlier this week, it was reported by journalist Alan Nixon that Blackburn had finally made an official approach to Sunderland for the 32-year-old, and that with the Black Cats willing to let him go, a deal looked to be moving closer, in a deal that would have brought some much-needed experience to a squad whose current oldest player, is 28-year-old Ryan Hedges.

According to the latest update from Nixon, Batth has now pulled out of a move to Blackburn, after becoming fed up at the amount of time being taken by the Lancashire club to complete the transfer.

Given that need for both a centre back, and an experienced presence in the squad, there can be no denying that missing out on Batth has to be seen as a setback for Rovers.

Fortunately for the club, it does seem as though they may have an alternative to the Sunderland man lined up for the heart of their defence, but even in switching to that next option, there are still going to be problems that arise for Blackburn, from their failure to get a deal for Batth over the line.

Ross Sykes on the agenda as Danny Batth alternative

On Monday, it was reported by Nixon that Blackburn have also made a move to sign Ross Sykes from Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise.

While bringing in the former Accrington Stanley centre back would certainly address the issue of the need for another option in that particular position, the nature of the deal will not help Rovers in every way.

It is suggested that Union Saint-Gilloise will demand a fee in the region of £600,000 for the sale of Sykes to Blackburn.

By contract, it has been claimed that Sunderland would have been open to allowing Batth to leave the Stadium of Light for free, to complete his move to Blackburn.

Although Rovers can apparently afford the asking price for Sykes following the sales of Phillips, and goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski to Luton Town earlier in the window, having to pay that fee to the Belgian side, is obviously going to take more out of the budget than signing Batth on a free transfer would.

That could therefore mean Rovers are more limited than they otherwise might have been, in terms of what they can spend to strengthen other areas of their squad, not least in bringing in the centre forward head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson has clearly stated he wants this summer, amid some costly missed chances that have already seen Rovers miss out on some useful points this season.

Having to spend that money on Sykes could therefore, make other deals harder for Rovers to do over the course of the next week, while the fact that he is still only 24-years-old, also means the club are not getting the same level of experience they would have done with Batth.

As a result, while Sykes still looks like he will be a more than solid signing if he makes the move to Ewood Park as a quality player with plenty to offer, the circumstances around the two deals, means that having to turn to him after missing out on Batth, means Rovers are unlikely to solve as many of their issues as they would have hoped to do so, had they completed that transfer raid on Sunderland.