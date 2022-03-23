Opinion: Birmingham City transfer swoop for free agent could be a risk free move

Right now, it is hard not to get the feeling that Birmingham City are in need of some defensive reinforcements.

Having loaned out captain Harlee Dean to Sheffield Wednesday in the January transfer window, subsequent injuries to George Friend and Manchester United loanee Teden Mengi, mean the Blues are now badly short on options for their backline.

As a result, it is perhaps no surprise that Lee Bowyer’s side now appear to be working towards bringing in some additional options to help reinforce their options at the back.

According to reports from TeamTalk, Birmingham are taking an interest in signing centre back Terell Thomas, as are several League One clubs.

Thomas is currently a free agent, having left Crewe Alexandra half-way through a one-year contract with the League One strugglers back in January.

Which club did these 20 past and present Birmingham City players start their careers with?

1 of 20 PAST: Sebastian Larsson? Arsenal Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur West Ham

Those circumstances may mean that these links with a move to a Championship side with Birmingham may raise a few eyebrows, but if this is a deal they are able to get done now, it could prove to be a risk free piece of business for the Midlands club.

Currently, Birmingham sit 19th in the second-tier table, 19 points adrift of the play-offs, and 14 clear of the relegation zone, meaning they have very little to play for during the final few weeks of the season.

With that in mind, bringing Thomas in now, could allow them to get an idea of whether the 26-year-old is capable of competing at second-tier level, during the final few games of this season.

If he is able to impress in that time, that could open the door for Birmingham to get some important business done in terms of the strengthening of their defence, by handing the centre back an extended deal with the club.

That of course, is something their second-tier status, and the fact they have taken a chance on him, could put them in pole position for, when Thomas come to make his own decision on his future.

By contrast, if things were not to work out for the centre back at Birmingham if he did make a move there in the next few weeks, then the fact he is a free agent, combined with the club’s current position, means there would be little chance of that backfiring from either a football or financial perspective.

With Thomas having also been on trial with Reading’s Under 23s in recent weeks, the centre back ought to be match fit and ready to go if he makes the move to St Andrew’s.

Meanwhile, previous links with other Championship sides such as Blackburn and Barnsley, suggest there is an expectation that the 26-year-old has the ability to make an impact at this level.

It seems therefore, that with this interest in Thomas, Birmingham’s recent struggles for options in defence, could yet present them with a rather enticing opportunity.