Opinion: Birmingham City should try offloading 25-year-old to free up money for more players this summer

Ivan Sunjic signed for Birmingham ahead of the 2019-20 season for a deal reported to be £6.3million.

He has been a regular player for the Blues since joining making 40 league appearances in his first season, 43 in his second season and so far he has made 35 this season and scored two goals.

However considering the fee Birmingham paid for him, Sunjic is likely to be on a decent wage packet and and it has to be considered whether the player is worth the high wages.

Birmingham have not had a successful season and they currently sit 19th in the Championship.

Next season, the Blues will be looking to significantly strengthen their side and have a more successful season, pushing up the table.

With this in mind, Birmingham should be looking at offloading Sunjic this summer.

With the player under contract until 2024, Birmingham would receive a fee for the player if they were to sell him on this summer which they would be able to reinvest in players for next season.

Not just this, but if Birmingham offloaded the player they would also have a significant weight lifted from their wage bill.

As a result of this they would not be in a position of having to just get one player in to replace Sunjic but rather would be able to look at bringing multiple players in on lower wages, than he was on with Birmingham.

It’s not to say that Sunjic is the worst player in the Birmingham squad, he is a relatively consistent player for them for a reason.

However, with his wages at the moment it seems as though keeping him would limit the other changes Bowyer would be able to make, especially as Birmingham’s owners are not known for being willing to invest hefty amounts of money in the side.

Furthermore, it must be questioned whether you would be able to get players of a similar standard or a better standard but on a smaller wage and the answer to this seems to be that yes, Birmingham could have on par or slightly better players for a smaller price.

Considering the Blues could receive a decent fee for Sunjic if he was to leave this summer, having more money available from this sale both internally and externally would put Birmingham in a better place, as they aim to recruit a higher calibre of player to allow them to achieve more success next year.