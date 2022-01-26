Opinion: Birmingham City should set sights on EFL star to fill creative void at St Andrew’s

Riley McGree enjoyed an excellent first half of the season at Birmingham City, with the Australian international being a key source of attacking drive from central areas.

The 23-year-old netted twice and added a further two assists in 13 Championship appearances with the Blues this term, bringing excitement and real quality to the midfield and beyond.

Birmingham have also been dealt the major blow of having Tahith Chong sidelined for another few months, picking up a groin injury in early November.

Lee Bowyer has remained hopeful that he will put on a Birmingham shirt again, with the Manchester United loanee returning to the north west for treatment.

Birmingham have already added Onel Hernandez to the squad this month, a player who possesses trickery, pace and final-third quality from the left flank.

To help Birmingham push on and to have a platform to build upon next season, the Blues could perhaps do with another player who possesses creativity and goal threat, but who can be deployed behind the strikers.

With Birmingham now switching back to a solid back four whilst deploying a system that would benefit wingers, one player they could look to bring in is Lincoln City’s Anthony Scully.

The 22-year-old has chipped in with 12 goals and four assists already this season for the Imps, proving to be a real threat from north flanks, whilst also being able to operate in a number 10 role.

Scully has an excellent final product and is also extremely intelligent when in possession and when retrieving the ball.

Adding another desirable attribute to the many he already possesses, Scully’s brilliant technical ability and confidence on the ball make him a difficult player to stop in one-on-one scenarios, and he seems destined to ply his trade up a division in the near future.

According to Sky Sports (25/01, 14:43), several second-tier clubs are monitoring his progress with the Imps, although, no teams have been specifically mentioned.

Birmingham could be an excellent destination for the young attacker to see regular minutes, whilst he has a high enough ceiling to grow with the Blues, as they progress as a football club.