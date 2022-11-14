Opinion: Birmingham City should push the boat out in January to seal permanent transfer deal for Premier League player

Perhaps unlike other seasons in recent years, there appears to be a bit of a feel-good factor and cautious optimism from Birmingham City fans when it comes to what may happen this season.

The Blues faithful have had to struggle through some campaigns where the relegation zone has been toyed with, but they began the 2022-23 season for the 12th time in a row in the Championship.

This time, John Eustace is the man in charge of leading the Midlands club to the best finish he possibly can, and despite losing their final match for a month against Sunderland on Friday evening, there has been plenty to cheer about in recent weeks.

Some smart recruitment over the summer has led City to 13th position in the second tier going into the break for the FIFA World Cup, with six clean sheets recorded in that time.

A big reason for that is Dion Sanderson, who after spending the first half of the 2021-22 season at St. Andrew’s before being moved on to QPR for the remainder of it came back to Birmingham on a season-long deal from Wolves in the summer.

It was clearly an enjoyable initial experience for Sanderson considering he returned for a second bite of the cherry, and he has been a big part of Eustace’s plans to make Birmingham a promotion-chasing team.

Sanderson has played in every single Championship fixture that he has been available for, and alongside Auston Trusty and another defensive partner, which has been a mix of Harlee Dean, Marc Roberts and Maxime Colin, the 22-year-old has been solid as a rock for the most part.

And with reports in the past week that Birmingham will step up their efforts to turn Sanderson’s loan into something more permanent, it is a prospect that will leave the fanbase very excited.

Looking at his stats as well (via Wyscout), you can see Birmingham would be keen to splash out on his signature – he is averaging four interceptions a match, has won 53.5 per cent of his aerial duels, has been successful with 60 per cent of his sliding tackles, whilst with the ball at his feet he also produces good numbers with an 83.1 per cent pass accuracy.

We have seen Birmingham spend a decent figure if they want to even under the current, much-maligned regime, with Tahith Chong arriving at the club on a permanent deal from Manchester United, which wouldn’t have been cheap with both a transfer fee and wages involved.

Their takeover situation which seems to have been prolonged involving Paul Richardson and Maxi Lopez though will perhaps need to be pushed along if fees are going to be spent in the mid-season window, and a fee is what it will take to prize Sanderson away from Molineux – he would without doubt though be worth the money.