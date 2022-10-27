Opinion: Birmingham City should not prioritise Nottingham Forest transfer in January

Heading into the 2022/23 season, there was real concern surrounding Birmingham City‘s chances.

There was an impending takeover hanging over the club, with various parties claiming they wanted to buy them, and they were coming off the back of a poor season that saw them finish 20th in the Championship under former boss Lee Bowyer.

Indeed, were it not for points deductions to the likes of Derby County and Reading, the Blues may have found themselves in a relegation battle at the end of last term.

Things, though, under new boss John Eustace have gone rather well so far.

The Blues are outperforming expectations on the pitch, and there appears, from the outside looking in, to be a real feel-good factor surrounding the club at the moment.

One player the club have been without that they had at the end of last season is Lyle Taylor.

The Nottingham Forest forward spent the second half of 2021/22 on loan at St Andrews, becoming popular among fans and making 14 appearances for Blues, scoring five goals.

As per our recent FLW exclusive, Birmingham City are now potentially looking at a reunion with the Forest forward, who is reportedly keen on a move away from the City Ground in January once again due to a lack of playing time.

However, as good as Taylor was for them last season, and how much he endeared himself to Blues fans, a January move for the 32-year-old should not be prioritised.

First of all, Taylor still has six months left on his contract.

This means that January is Nottingham Forest’s last opportunity to get some cash in return for their forward, so it could be that they demand a fee for his services, rather than let him go out on loan.

Quiz: Which English club do these 24 ex-Birmingham City players play for now?

1 of 20 DEMARAI GRAY LEICESTER EVERTON

Spending a transfer fee on a player that will turn 33 a couple of months after the window closes would make little sense, especially when there are multiple clubs in for him, which has the potential to drive his price and wage demands up.

Not only that, but Taylor would encounter the same problems he is facing at Nottingham Forest at Blues, as he would not be a starter at present.

When Taylor was getting regular minutes last season under Bowyer, current skipper Troy Deeney was injured for the most part, and this season, he does not look like a player about to be left out of the team.

Furthermore, Scott Hogan appears to have found some goalscoring form of late, too, with the 30-year-old netting seven times in the Championship so far.

Taylor, then, isn’t displacing those two at present, and that’s before you even consider that the Forest forward likely won’t have kicked a ball in a competitive match for well over six months if he did arrive in January, and so one could assume he may not be at his sharpest.

Lukas Jutkiewicz deputises at present, and although it could be argued more depth would be good as Blues play a two-man frontline, the age factor should also come into the equation.

Troy Deeney is currently 34, Scott Hogan 30, and Lukas Jutkiewicz 33. Do Blues really want to add a 32-year-old, who is about to turn 33, to that mix?

Instead, they should be looking towards the future. Picking up a younger player that can come in, add depth and learn from the experienced forwards around them. Long term, adding Taylor to that mix does little for the club.

With all of the above said, then, bringing Lyle Taylor back to St Andrews in January should not be a priority for the Blues.