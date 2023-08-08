Highlights Birmingham City's John Ruddy, a veteran goalkeeper, has been a key player for the team, playing in every minute of every Championship match last season.

Luton Town is reportedly set to pay a £750,000 transfer fee for Ruddy, as they want him to compete with another new signing from Blackburn Rovers.

Birmingham City could consider approaching George Long as a potential replacement for Ruddy, who is currently with Millwall and looking for first-team opportunities elsewhere.

There are always some unexpected transfers that go down every year in the EFL, but one of the more surprise ones so far in the 2023 summer period may be involving Birmingham City.

The Blues have been incredibly shrewd with their incomings so far, with plenty of players arriving on permanent deals that have the scope to improve both personally and that can help City become a top half Championship side.

You can't beat a bit of experience though, and one of Birmingham's steadiest players in the 2022-23 season under John Eustace's management was that of John Ruddy.

The veteran goalkeeper was brought in on a free last summer to bring some fresh competition for Neil Etheridge in-between the sticks, but he immediately became the number one of Eustace and played in every single minute of every single Championship match until he suffered a season-ending thigh injury against Millwall in April.

In 43 league appearances, Ruddy kept 14 clean sheets despite being 36 years of age, and age is clearly just a number as Premier League newboys Luton Town are ready to give him one last crack at top flight football.

What transfer fee are Luton set to pay for John Ruddy?

Per the Daily Mail, the Hatters have agreed a £750,000 fee with Birmingham for Ruddy's services as Rob Edwards wants him to compete with another new signing from the EFL in Blackburn Rovers' Thomas Kaminski - but the deal hinges on City landing a replacement.

And after missing out on former loanee Matija Sarkic to Millwall last week, Ruddy's potential replacement could be plying his trade at the Montenegro international's new club in the form of George Long, who City should consider making an approach for.

Who is George Long?

Long came through the ranks at Sheffield United and made his first-team debut for the Blades in 2011 at the age of just 17, and became their starting goalkeeper when he was 18 years of age in the 2012-13 season in League One.

By the second half of 2013-14 though, Long had lost his starting spot at Bramall Lane and had to go on loan to Oxford United and Motherwell, and in 2015-16 he was back in-between the sticks for the Blades - and then he lost his spot again in 2016 and never got it back.

In 2018, Long moved on to Hull City and in his second season with the Tigers he was their first-choice stopper, but after 65 appearances for them he left on a free transfer to Millwall.

He had to bide his time at The Den, but Long took over from Bartosz Bialkowski in goal after over a year at the club and played 36 times in the Championship last season, but the fact he has been replaced by Sarkic means that it is the end of the line for the 29-year-old with the Lions.

What is George Long's situation at Millwall?

Gary Rowett has confirmed that Long wants to seek first-team opportunities elsewhere following the arrival of Sarkic in South Bermondsey, and there's every reason to believe he could be a good fit at Birmingham.

He's not the perfect goalkeeper - there was a lot of criticisms from Millwall fans last season in regards to some of the goals he let slip past him and the command of his area wasn't always the greatest, but with Long in-between the sticks, the Lions were incredibly close to landing a play-off spot.

His defence probably shielded him very well at times, but Long still had enough good showings to be given another chance at a Championship club in the 2023-24 season.

If Long was the perfect goalkeeper then he would probably be plying his trade in the Premier League - he isn't the perfect goalkeeper but he's more than credible enough to be challenging Neil Etheridge.

Should Millwall be receptive to doing a loan deal for Long, then it's one that Birmingham should explore if there are no young Premier League stoppers on the market - he may not be the safe pair of hands that Ruddy has been but he will at least bring Championship experience for at least one season.