Opinion: Birmingham City should go all out to land 23-year-old forward this summer

When it’s all said and done when the season ends on May 7, it will have yet again been another disappointing campaign in the Championship for Birmingham City.

The Blues have been stuck in the second tier of English football for 11 straight seasons now, and for whatever reason they cannot get out of the bottom half rut they currently find themselves stuck in.

There’s been multiple changing of managers and playing personnel to try and find a winning formula, but Lee Bowyer is finding it as tough as his predecessors to get a consistent run of results going.

With just two matches remaining, Birmingham sit in 20th position, which is lower than any of their recent finishes, and you have to cast your minds back to 2016 to find the last time the Blues finished in the Championship’s top half.

Birmingham didn’t exactly spend money on transfer fees to bolster Bowyer’s squad this season, with the only player arriving for money being Juninho Bacuna in January – the rest of the club’s additions were loans or free transfers.

We have no idea what the owners intentions are for this coming summer at St. Andrew’s, but they could break the habit of a lifetime by making at least one signing for a significant transfer fee – a player that Bowyer could build a team around if he’s still in charge of the club.

Step forward Josh Maja, who will surely be looking for a permanent home in England with his Bordeaux contract coming into its final year when the summer arrives.

Bordeaux took a punt on the striker back in January 2019 when he was on a fantastic goalscoring run in League One with Sunderland, however his time across the English Channel hasn’t exactly been successful.

A seasonal best of six Ligue 1 goals in 21 appearances during the 2019-20 campaign is the best it got for Maja, who spent the second half of last season on loan in the Premier League at Fulham.

Maja however had to lower his sights this past January to the Championship, where he joined Stoke City on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

It hasn’t gone as he would have hoped from a goalscoring standpoint, with just one scored in 15 appearances, but Maja will have hoped to show enough to clubs – whether that be Stoke or someone else – that he’s deserving of a move to be made for him this summer.

One of the clubs that were interested in him in January before he moved to the Potters was Birmingham, and that interest is said to have been reignited ahead of the summer transfer window.

Looking at Birmingham’s current striking options going into next season, with Lyle Taylor not guaranteed to return on a permanent deal and Lukas Jutkiewicz’s contract set to expire, that leaves just Troy Deeney and Scott Hogan.

Deeney has spent a large part of the current campaign injured, whilst Hogan despite hitting double figures for goals this season, is now 30 years of age and not getting any younger.

Birmingham’s attack needs freshening up with some younger blood and Maja could be the ideal candidate to do just that.

It all depends on what kind of fee Bordeaux would be looking for though when it comes to the 23-year-old, but you cannot imagine that it would be out of Birmingham’s price bracket.

When Maja is given the service it is known that he can find the back of the net – it may take more than him to get Birmingham firing again but he could be a crucial acquisition to get the Blues back up the Championship table once again.