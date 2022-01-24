Opinion: Birmingham City should freshen up attacking contingent by pursuing a permanent agreement with 28-year-old

Birmingham City cannot shop in the same markets that they have done in recent years due to the financial situation at the club.

Lee Bowyer is yet to sign a player for a transfer fee since arriving at St Andrew’s in March, and even if not this month the club will be identifying longer term targets as well, with it looking likely that the club will comfortably steer clear of any relegation concerns in the coming months.

Current loanee from Norwich City Onel Hernandez will enter the final year of his contract at Carrow Road next season and could be a realistic target for the Blues.

The Canaries are very unlikely to let him go for free, especially if they to are competing in the second tier next term, but with the Cuban soon to turn 29, his valuation in the transfer market is unlikely to be too steep for Birmingham.

With Jeremie Bela’s contract at St Andrew’s expiring this summer, Hernandez provides a potential like for like replacement but one that the Blues can consider their verdict on as he sees out the season at the club on loan.

Hernandez has proven his fitness in making three consecutive starts for Birmingham and opened his account in club’s win over Barnsley on Saturday.

Birmingham’s future planning has been quite disorganised in recent years and having the time now to begin negotiating with Norwich, who clearly have no use for the player at present, so a deal can be completed quickly in the summer, would be smart.

Although, Birmingham look in a safe position in the table at present, the general consensus remains that they will drop to League One at some stage in the next few years, becoming more sensible in the transfer market and thus giving Lee Bowyer more to work with can change that.

Bowyer has proven that he can work on a shoe-string budget at both Charlton Athletic and now Birmingham, but the former League Cup winner deserves some backing and help make the Blues competitive.

Bringing in someone like Hernandez with his attacking capabilities would be a more exciting move for the Blues supporters to consider.