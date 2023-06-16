Luton Town have made contact with Birmingham City in their potential quest to sign Tahith Chong, according to yesterday's report from Football Insider.

Although the Hatters have only enquired about the Dutchman at this stage, Blues will need to put a contingency plan in place to ensure they are ready to move for a replacement if they receive an acceptable bid from Rob Edwards' side.

Luton will have a decent amount of money to spend this summer following their promotion to the Premier League and in his quest to put his stamp on the squad this summer, John Eustace could potentially be willing to cash in on the 23-year-old to ensure he has a very healthy transfer budget at his disposal.

Edwards' side are reportedly aiming to strike a permanent deal and that's no surprise - because it would be difficult to see Birmingham sanctioning an exit for the ex-Manchester United player unless they generate a sizeable fee for him.

Although Blues may prefer to generate a decent fee for Chong, there's one player that could be included in any deal between the two sides: Cauley Woodrow.

Do Birmingham City need to recruit a striker this summer?

The short answer is yes.

Troy Deeney looks set to depart the club on the expiration of his contract and with Sam Cosgrove's future currently uncertain, they would benefit from adding more firepower in the final third.

Cosgrove could be a decent asset for the Midlands outfit following a decent campaign at Plymouth Argyle, but he hasn't exactly enjoyed the best spell at St Andrew's so far and that's why an experienced forward like Woodrow could be useful.

Scott Hogan is a good option to have, but Lukas Jutkiewicz isn't getting any younger and will need to be replaced at some point despite his excellent service to the club.

Even if the likes of Deeney and Cosgrove do stay, the addition of another forward could give Eustace the option to play two up top regularly if he wants to.

Why would Cauley Woodrow be a good signing for Birmingham City?

Although he hasn't been hugely prolific in the past couple of seasons, he was a regular goalscorer in the Championship for Barnsley in the past and could thrive at St Andrew's if given the chance to shine.

Previously a captain at Barnsley as well, he could be an excellent leader in the dressing room and could help to fill the void that will be created by Deeney's departure.

Perhaps most importantly of all though, he will bring a winning mentality to St Andrew's and that's much-needed for a side that have spent recent years down at the bottom end of the division.

He will fit into the "no excuses" culture nicely under Eustace, who will surely be looking to add more firepower to his attack to build on what was a respectable 2022/23 campaign.

If a swap deal is to be negotiated, Birmingham should be looking to bring in Woodrow permanently, so they can use the loan market to recruit other players.

At 28, he has the ability to be a long-term asset for Blues, so it would be a shame if they were only able to bring him in on loan.