Opinion: Birmingham City should approach QPR player in January if Riley McGree heads back to America

Riley McGree has emerged as an excellent option for Lee Bowyer to have at his disposal this season, proving to be a real creative outlet for The Blues.

Tahith Chong has also been providing an excellent attacking service this season, and like the Australian international, the Manchester United loanee has been a consistent source of chances.

However, Chong now faces up to five months on the sidelines after suffering a groin injury, and with McGree departing back to Charlotte FC in January, The Blues could find themselves short of a progressive midfielder, or winger, with chance-creating abilities.

One player who is currently not seeing the amount of Championship minutes that his ability deserves is QPR attacking midfielder George Thomas.

Despite being someone who should be playing regular second-tier football, it is clear to see why he has not seen sufficient minutes at QPR, and that is because of the options that they possess.

Ilias Chair and Chris Willock are both proving to be vital for The R’s this season, and given how Mark Warburton chooses to operate, sometimes only one of the duo can be handed a start.

Thomas is a player who has the intelligence to find pockets of space in behind the midfield and in front of the defence, and he has the subsequent ability to then make something happen in the final third.

Thomas’ progression with The R’s has been severely impacted by injuries, but given that he remains in West London suggests that they also rate him very highly.

A loan move for the 24-year-old could certainly help Birmingham fill that expected creative void, whilst it will also help Thomas back into regular football.

Thomas is a player that has always established good working relationships with his centre-forwards, with his passing ability and vision something that Scott Hogan could thrive off.

He also has the ability and confidence to beat any defender one on one, and can help progress play in that way also.

Thomas is too talented to not be seeing enough game time at the moment, and if he can get back to playing regular football, the next season, Warburton will have a real headache when it comes to his attacking options.