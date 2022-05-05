Opinion: Birmingham City should approach 45-year-old to be Lee Bowyer’s replacement

If recent reports are to be believed then Lee Bowyer is set to be out of a job as Birmingham City manager when the 2021-22 Championship season concludes this weekend.

A former player with the Blues having won the League Cup with them in 2011, Bowyer has been in charge at St. Andrew’s for just over a year when he was selected as the man to replace Aitor Karanka in the dugout.

Bowyer initially saved Birmingham from relegation to League One when it appeared that they were in real danger of dropping from the second tier, and after a summer which saw the likes of Troy Deeney and Tahith Chong arrive at the club, there was optimism that he would be the man to get them back into the top half.

Perhaps predictably though, results nose-dived and with Birmingham either set to finish in 19th or 20th position this season, the club will be searching for a new man to take charge when Bowyer is dismissed.

Who will that individual be though? Forest Green Rovers head coach Rob Edwards has already been linked, but if the owners of the club are prepared to back whoever comes in with funds to improve the squad then they could aim their sights higher.

That man could very well be Daniel Farke, who you’d imagine would be interested in a move back to England having been sacked by Norwich City back in November after getting them back to the Premier League.

A two-time promotion winner from the Championship, Farke is a free agent having left Russian outfit Krasnodar recently having not managed a single match and he has been linked with the soon-to-be vacant Blackburn Rovers job.

Rovers of course were promotion contenders at one point this season so you could see the attraction of that role for the German – Birmingham though have been battling at the complete other end of the table.

That’s not to say that Farke wouldn’t be interested in Birmingham though – they are a club steeped in history and a rebuilding project could be one that the 45-year-old is interested in.

Birmingham have some players in their squad that would fit his style of play but it would need some added investment to make it one that is worthy of making a push for the top half and beyond.

If the Blues’ owners are serious about getting the club back to its glory days, then they could get a manager with the stature of Farke in through the door and back him – if you don’t ask, you don’t get and it cannot do any harm in making an initial approach.