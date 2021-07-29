Opinion: Birmingham City player’s imminent summer departure is the ideal move for all parties involved

Birmingham City will be looking to challenge higher up the Championship next season, after a somewhat frustrating campaign last term.

The Blues finished 18th in the second-tier standings last season, after some much-needed improvement in their results, whilst under the management of Lee Bowyer.

The Birmingham City boss has already been busy during the summer transfer window, as he’s added a number of new faces to his first-team squad, whilst also moving on other players to trim the wage bill to make way for incomings.

We’ve already seen the likes of Ryan Woods, Chuks Aneke and Tahith Chong arrive at St Andrew’s, whilst Steve Seddon and Mikel San Jose have been among those to depart the club on a permanent basis this summer.

One player that could be set for a temporary exit away from Birmingham City is young goalkeeper Zach Jeacock, with the shot-stopper reportedly emerging on Salford City’s radar.

Jeacock has made just two appearances in total for the Blues’ first-team, and has found regular minutes hard to come by with their senior squad in recent seasons.

What was the score when Birmingham City last played at each of these 24 stadiums?

1 of 24 What was the score when Birmingham City last played at Oakwell? 1-0 defeat 2-0 defeat 3-0 defeat 1-0 win

Those two appearances came in the 2020/21 season, but Jeacock is still likely to be behind Neil Etheridge in the pecking order in Lee Bowyer’s plans for the new league campaign.

But the Blues have previously been linked with a move for Bailey Peacock-Farrell, and even though the Northern Irishman went on to sign for Sheffield Wednesday on loan, that still shows that Bowyer is looking to add a goalkeeper to his squad before the summer transfer window reaches a conclusion.

Jeacock is unlikely to feature on a regular basis for Birmingham City’s first-team, especially now that Etheridge is working his way back to fitness ahead of the new season, so you have to feel that this is the ideal move for all parties involved this summer.

At the age of 20, he’s likely to still have his best years ahead of him, and it’s good to see the Championship side looking at loaning him out for the 2021/22 season, as he’ll be able to further his development in senior football with consistent minutes.

He’s got three years remaining on his current contract with the Blues, so it’s clear to see that the club still rate high highly for the future, and it’d be a smart move to send him out on loan this summer.

Jeacock will be hoping he can find regular game time with Salford City, with a move seemingly close. The Ammies finished eighth in the League Two table last term, and will be eager to make a serious push for promotion into League One, under the watchful eye of Gary Bowyer.