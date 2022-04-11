Opinion: Birmingham City ought to call time on player’s spell at the club this summer

Birmingham City would have been hoping to push on in the Championship this season after producing a good run at this level last year to secure safety.

However, despite showing some glimpses of promise during the current campaign, the Blues’ lack of consistency in the second-tier has hindered their progress.

Currently on course to match the 18th place finish that they achieved in the 2020/21 season, Birmingham will be desperate to move forward as a team under the guidance of head coach Lee Bowyer in the future.

However, in order to have any chance of achieving a relative amount of success in the second-tier in the next term, Bowyer will need to launch an overhaul of his squad in the summer.

One of the areas that may need to be addressed is the centre-forward position.

Whereas Birmingham are unlikely to part ways with top-scorer Scott Hogan and Troy Deeney, a decision will need to be made regarding Lukas Jutkiewicz’s future.

Jutkiewicz would have been hoping to make a difference for Birmingham this season after providing 11 direct goal contributions in the previous term.

However, despite making 35 appearances for the Blues in the Championship this season, the forward has only managed to find the back of the net on two occasions at this level.

Currently averaging a relatively underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.59 in the second-tier, there is no guarantee that Jutkiewicz will be able to recapture the form that he demonstrated when Bowyer was handed over the reins at St Andrew’s.

Taking this into consideration, it may time for Birmingham to part ways with the forward this summer.

Jutkiewicz’s contract is set to expire in June and thus he will become a free-agent if fresh terms cannot be reached with the Blues.

Whereas the stalwart has played 241 league games for the Blues during his time at the club, he may no longer have what it takes to compete in the Championship.

Furthermore, it could be argued that Birmingham may find it beneficial to bring in some younger attacking players on permanent deals who could go on to make strides in terms of their development by learning from Bowyer.

A move to another club could be exactly what Jutkiewicz needs at this stage of his career as there is no reason why he cannot go on to deliver the goods for a team in a lower division next season.