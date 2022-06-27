Opinion: Birmingham City ought to avoid taking a risk on 26-year-old defender this summer

Birmingham City will be looking to move forward as a club later this year following yet another underwhelming campaign in the Championship.

The Blues were unable to reach new heights under the guidance of head coach Lee Bowyer last season as an extremely underwhelming end to the term resulted in them finishing 20th in the league standings.

Bowyer would have been hoping to draft in some fresh faces during the opening stages of the summer transfer window.

However, off-the-field matters at Birmingham have dominated the headlines as Laurence Bassini has been trying to complete a takeover deal.

As a result of the uncertainty surrounding the club, it isn’t surprising that the Blues’ transfer business has seemingly been put on hold.

Whereas some of their Championship rivals have managed to make signings, Birmingham have yet to add to their squad.

One of the individuals who has emerged as a potential target for Bowyer’s side is Terell Thomas.

According to Berkshire Live, Birmingham are interested in signing the defender on a free transfer this summer.

Derby County have also been touted as suitors for Thomas whose contract at Reading is set to expire this week.

If this report turns out to be true, it could be argued that Birmingham ought to reconsider their transfer stance.

After joining the Royals on a short-term basis earlier this year, Thomas ultimately failed to make a lasting impact in the Championship.

Limited to just two appearances at this level, Thomas recorded WhoScored match ratings of 6.64 and 6.18 in Reading’s defeats to West Bromwich Albion and Luton Town.

Although Birmingham will need to bolster their options in this particular position due to the fact that they will be unable to call upon the services of Teden Mengi and Kristian Pedersen next season, they shouldn’t take a risk on Thomas.

Given that the defender lacks Championship experience, there is no guarantee that he will turn out to be an upgrade on Marc Roberts, Nico Gordon and George Friend who are all capable of playing at centre-back.

If signing a centre-back is a priority for Bowyer, he may find it beneficial to swoop for a player who has an excellent track-record when it comes to delivering the goods in the second-tier.

As for Thomas, he ought to be considering joining a club in League One as he has played in this particular division for AFC Wimbledon, Crewe Alexandra and Wigan Athletic.

By moving to a side in a lower division who are able to guarantee him game-time, Thomas could get back to his best following his unsuccessful stint at Reading.