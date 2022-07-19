Opinion: Birmingham City must step up their transfer pursuit of Newcastle United man

With the 2022/23 campaign set to get underway later this month, Birmingham City will be determined to reach new heights in the Championship.

Birmingham’s off-the-field matters have dominated the headlines since the conclusion of the previous term.

The Blues opted to part ways with Lee Bowyer earlier this month and draft in John Eustace as his replacement.

A change in ownership at the club is also on the cards as Paul Richardson and Maxi Lopez are leading a consortium that is hoping to finalise a takeover deal within the next three weeks.

Eustace has already started to put his own stamp on the club’s squad by recruiting some players in the current transfer window.

Dion Sanderson, Auston Trusty and Przemyslaw Placheta have all joined Birmingham on temporary deals whilst John Ruddy has sealed a permanent move to St Andrew’s.

Another individual who has been linked with a move to Birmingham is Dwight Gayle.

According to Football Insider, the Blues are in a five-club race to secure the services of the Newcastle United forward.

It is understood that fellow Championship sides Huddersfield Town, Preston North End, Millwall and Reading are also interested in signing Gayle.

If this report turns out to be correct, it could be argued that Birmingham should consider stepping up their transfer pursuit by submitting an offer for the 32-year-old as he has an excellent track-record at this level.

Although Birmingham will be able to turn to the likes of Scott Hogan, Troy Deeney and Lukas Jutkiewicz for inspiration next season, Gayle could potentially help the club climb the Championship standings if he maintains his fitness as well as his consistency.

In the 101 Championship games that he has participated in, Gayle has managed to find the back of the net on 60 occasions whilst he has also chipped in with 16 assists.

Clearly capable of causing havoc for opposition defences, it is hardly a surprise that the former Crystal Palace man is being closely monitored by a host of teams.

In order to have the best chance of convincing Gayle to join the club, Birmingham will need to offer him some assurances regarding game-time as he was limited to just eight appearances in the top-flight last season.

If Gayle does end up making the move to St Andrew’s, his arrival may force Hogan, Deeney and Jutkiewicz to step up their performance levels which in turn could have a positive impact on the club’s fortunes in the Championship.