Opinion: Birmingham City must consider pursuing permanent deal for 29-year-old this summer

After experiencing a mixed start to the 2021/22 campaign, Birmingham City decided to engage in some transfer business in January.

As well as sanctioning temporary exits for Harlee Dean, Ivan Sanchez and Sam Cosgrove, the Blues opted to bolster their squad by securing the services of some fresh faces earlier this year.

Juninho Bacuna joined Birmingham on a permanent deal whilst Taylor Richards, Teden Mengi, Lyle Taylor and Onel Hernandez were all signed on loan.

Whereas Richards’ involvement has been limited due to injury, his fellow arrivals have all demonstrated some signs of promise in the Championship.

Hernandez may have felt as if he had a point to prove at St Andrew’s after failing to make a positive impact at Middlesbrough earlier this season.

During his time at the Riverside Stadium, the winger only managed to score one goal for Boro as he was deployed predominantly as a substitute.

Hernandez’s parent-club Norwich City opted to recall him from Middlesbrough in order to facilitate a move to Birmingham.

Under the guidance of Lee Bowyer, the 29-year-old has managed to showcase his talent in the second-tier.

The winger has scored three goals at this level and has provided his team-mates with two assists in 15 appearances.

Although it is fair to say that Hernandez has struggled at times with his consistency since making this switch, he has shown that he can be a force to be reckoned with when he is at his very best.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.86 in the second-tier, the Cuban will be determined to push on following the international break.

If Hernandez is able to provide a great deal of creativity between now and the end of the campaign, Birmingham ought to consider pursuing a permanent move for him this summer as he could potentially help them reach new heights in the Championship next season.

Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-Birmingham City players just by looking at 3 clues?

1 of 24 Currently plays for Dortmund, Made Birmingham debut aged 16, featured for England at senior level Jude Bellingham Joe Lolley Sone Aluko Jack Butland

Considering that the winger’s deal at Carrow Road is set to expire in 2023, the Blues may be able to negotiate a reasonable fee for him.

Regardless of whether Norwich are able to avoid relegation later this year, Hernandez is extremely unlikely to move up the pecking order at the club as he was limited to just six league starts last season.

Canaries boss Dean Smith will be keen to alter the shape of his squad in the upcoming window and thus it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he is willing to part ways with Hernandez.

With Bowyer admitting last month that he would like to sign the winger on a full-time basis, a deal could be made that suits all of the parties involved.

Norwich could use the money generated from this sale to reinvest in their squad whilst Hernandez will be able to play regular first-team football in a Birmingham shirt which in turn could lead to him transforming the club’s fortunes in the Championship.