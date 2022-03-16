Opinion: Birmingham City must consider parting ways with 22-year-old in summer window

Whereas Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer’s main priority between now and the end of the current campaign will be to guide his side to a relative amount of success in the Championship, he is seemingly already looking ahead to the upcoming transfer window.

Following yesterday’s 2-0 defeat to Middlesbrough, Bowyer admitted that he expects to see a great deal of change in terms of personnel at St Andrew’s this summer.

Indeed, the Blues will wave goodbye to the likes of Lyle Taylor, Onel Hernandez, Tahith Chong and Teden Mengi when their respective loan spells expire later this year.

One of the individuals who is set to return to Birmingham following the culmination of the current campaign is Jonathan Leko.

Loaned out to Charlton Athletic last year, the winger has only managed to demonstrate glimpses of his talent in the third-tier.

During the 24 games that he has played at this level, Leko has scored two goals and has provided three assists for his team-mates.

A lack of consistency since the turn of the year has resulted in Leko drifting in and out of Charlton’s side as he has failed to establish himself as a key player at The Valley.

Currently averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.52 in League One, it is fair to say that the 22-year-old will need to improve as a player if he is to make an impact for Birmingham in a higher division.

The jury is still out on whether Leko is good enough to play in the Championship as he has only managed to provide 10 direct goal contributions in 73 appearances at this level during his career.

Taking this into consideration, it could be argued that Birmingham ought to consider parting ways with the winger on a permanent basis when the window opens again as there is no guarantee that he will be able to perform to a high standard for Birmingham next season.

Given that Leko’s contract runs until 2023, the Blues may be able to sell him for a reasonable amount of money which Bowyer could use to reinvest in his squad which needs to be revitalised.

Leko could also potentially benefit from joining a team in a lower division who are willing to provide him with the game-time that he needs to improve as a player.