Birmingham City midfielder Jordan James is attracting interest from Premier League side Leicester City and Serie A outfit Bologna, according to Alan Nixon.

The 18-year-old has already made his Wales breakthrough, managing to secure a senior international cap and also making an impact at a domestic level.

Registering 32 appearances in all competitions for the Midlands outfit this term, that hasn't exactly been representative of the amount of playing time he's actually won with many of these displays coming in the form of short cameos.

What is Jordan James' stance?

According to Nixon, James would be keen on a move to Bologna or Leicester with the teenager not exactly establishing himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet at St Andrew's.

It remains to be seen whether his stance on a potential switch to the King Power Stadium would change if the Foxes are relegated at the end of the campaign, but the one striking thing is the claim that he's open to a move away.

He may not start every game - but he's been involved in Blues' first team regularly this term and that's not a shabby achievement considering he's only 18 at this stage.

You have to commend the midfielder if he does want to win more game time though - because that shows real ambition from a player who could go far in the game.

John Eustace talks?

Before he decides to potentially hand in a transfer request, James should look to engage in talks with Eustace because he could have a more regular role at the club next term.

Ivan Sunijc could potentially leave permanently after being sent out on loan last year and he wouldn't be the only departure in the middle of the park.

Krystian Bielik and Hannibal Mejbri are set to return to their parent clubs at the end of the season and that could potentially open up an important first-team spot for James to fill.

The fact James, Jobe Bellingham, Alfie Chang and George Hall have all been involved this season shows Eustace is willing to give younger players a chance to shine. And this is why James should find out what his manager's plans are for him before deciding whether to try and push for a move away or not.

He may not get too many first-team opportunities at Bologna or Leicester anyway, so he should be willing to change his stance on his future if he's going to play a lot more during the 2023/24 campaign and beyond.

Under Eustace, the club's future seems a bit brighter so that's one reason why he could benefit from staying, although you could understand if he wants to leave if a number of other youngsters are ahead of him in the pecking order next season.