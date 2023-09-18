This summer's transfer window did feel like one that saw Birmingham City put out something of a statement of intent to the rest of the Championship.

Following the end of last season, the American company Shelby Companies LTD, purchased a controlling stake in the Midlands club, with CEO Tom Wagner being appointed as the Blues' new chairman.

That was then followed by a busy transfer market at St Andrews', with the new owners seemingly keen to show their commitment and ambition for the club.

In total, Birmingham signed no fewer than 12 new players for head coach John Eustace's first-team squad, with fees being paid to secure the services of six of those individuals.

The early signs therefore, are that the new owners of the club are ready to put their money where their mouth is, when it comes to backing the club.

That has translated into a strong start on the pitch, with the Blues currently sixth in the Championship table, with 11 points from their opening six league games.

Off the pitch, it seems as though the club's new shareholders, may soon have the chance to again show their intent to keep the club moving in the right direction, this time with how they respond to the prospect of a potential outgoing, in the form of Jordan James.

Which clubs are interested in signing Jordan James?

According to reports from journalist Alan Nixon on Sunday, interest is already growing in James, as attention slowly starts to turn towards the January transfer window.

One club who are said to be interested in securing the services of the 19-year-old are Serie A outfit Lecce, who apparently made moves for the midfielder in the summer, and remain keen on his services.

However, they are not the only side keen to recruit the teenager, with Birmingham's Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers also thought to be keen on James, and it is in response to that interest, that the Blues can arguably send out another strong message to the rest of the division.

How should Birmingham respond to Blackburn's interest in James?

While it has been suggested that James could leave Birmingham in search of more regular game time after struggling to fit into Eustace's system - he has started just once in the Championship this season - it is how they react to a potential move from Blackburn, that could be telling.

It is claimed that Blackburn have identified James as a potential replacement for their own teenage midfield sensation, Adam Wharton.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Blackburn placed a £20million price tag on Wharton, amid interest in him from a number of Premier League clubs in the summer.

As a result, if Rovers do make a move for James come January, it is likely that they will have money to spend from the sale of Wharton, on such a signing.

Consequently, you feel that Birmingham will have to ensure they receive a sizeable fee from Blackburn if they are to let James make the move to Ewood Park, since they are not going to want to be seen to be allowing one of their Championship rivals to strengthen their own squad, in a cheap and easy fashion.

Indeed, there are currently two years remaining on James' contract with Birmingham, with the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months, effectively securing his future at St Andrew's until the end of the 2025/26 season.

That of course, means they will not be under any pressure to sell James come the January transfer window, giving them plenty of scope to negotiate a significant fee with Blackburn for the sale of the midfielder, should that be the way they want to go with regards to his future.

It should also be noted that, given there can be no doubt that James does possess a great deal of potential, they may not want to let him go just yet anyway, given he may still be able to develop into a player who can make a contribution and become an asset to this side, once again.

With all that in mind, it does seem clear that whatever Birmingham's plans are for James in the long term, one thing that is certain, is that they cannot afford to make a move to Blackburn for the midfielder simple for their Championship rivals to complete, if they want to maintain the apparent positivity that seems to have been built around St Andrew's, since that takeover in the summer.