Highlights Birmingham City's decision to replace John Eustace with Wayne Rooney has caused controversy, particularly due to Eustace's departure.

Eustace had brought the club to a remarkable sixth place in the league, a significant improvement from previous seasons.

Technical Director Craig Gardner played a key role in the decision and may face pressure if Rooney's tenure doesn't go well, despite his success in recruitment.

Birmingham City have made a very brave decision by replacing John Eustace with Wayne Rooney.

Rooney's move to St Andrew's was confirmed by Blues today, just two days after Eustace was relieved of his duties.

Eustace left the club in sixth place, which is a remarkable position considering where the club has finished in the league table in recent seasons.

In fairness, the takeover probably contributed to that success, with owner Tom Wagner sanctioning several permanent deals as the Midlands side look to build for the long term.

They may have brought in some loanees too, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see Emanuel Aiwu, Oliver Burke and Cody Drameh make their moves to St Andrew's permanent if they perform well this season.

For the first time in a while, it looks like Birmingham have a coherent plan, even if the managerial change was arguably a controversial decision.

Was Birmingham City's decision to appoint Wayne Rooney controversial?

This is a subject that has caused massive controversy, more so because of Eustace's departure than Rooney's appointment.

Eustace was appointed in the summer of last year - and despite only have a very limited pre-season in 2022 - he managed to guide them to safety.

There was plenty of off-field noise with BSHL's ownership in the spotlight and the club was quite reliant on the loan market.

However, Eustace managed to guide them to safety and by a comfortable number of points too, so that alone should be commended.

But he has taken Blues to new heights this term, with their mini winless run being ended reasonably quickly and in style with two victories in their past two league games.

Securing a 4-1 win against Huddersfield Town and a 3-1 victory over local rivals West Bromwich Albion, those two results allowed the club to be in great shape going into this international break.

These results aren't a surprise considering the players liked Eustace, which has made the decision to dismiss him even more controversial.

And his successor Rooney didn't exactly prove to be a massive success at his former side DC United, so this decision is slightly puzzling even if the Manchester United legend did well at Derby County in the circumstances, with the Rams doing well under the 37-year-old despite their fall into administration.

Which Birmingham City figure could be sacked if Wayne Rooney is dismissed?

According to Sky Sports, Technical Director Craig Gardner, 36, was a key figure behind this managerial change because he wanted to help bring in a manager who adopted a more attacking style of play.

It had previously been reported that Gardner's job was under threat, but the Sky Sports update suggests that he continues to be a valued member of staff behind the scenes, with his opinion seemingly being listened to.

If was the key man behind this move, he will probably be under a huge amount of pressure considering he's a footballing figure that Wagner and CEO Garry Cook will be confiding in.

And if Rooney's time at the helm doesn't work out well, you feel Gardner's job could potentially be on the line, even though he has done well behind the scenes, especially in terms of recruitment.