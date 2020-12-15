Opinion: Big January Nottingham Forest transfer call involving 23-year-old could be key to survival hopes

Nottingham Forest face a heck of a battle this season.

The Reds missed out on a spot in the play-offs last term in a cruel, cruel way as Swansea City pipped them to sixth spot as a result of goal difference.

It was a sickener for supporters and something which has clearly had a knock-on effect.

This term has been a big disappointment for Forest who find themselves embroiled in a genuine relegation battle as we approach the halfway stage of the season.

Chris Hughton has taken over as boss and will face a big challenge if he’s to rally the troops and help them to safety.

A large part of it will be based on getting the best from his players and leaders.

Every first team player has to take accountability, but for some it’s more important than others.

One player who has been key for Forest of late is Joe Worrall.

After breaking into the first team fold four seasons ago the 23-year-old has gone on to prove himself as one of the most reliable defenders in the Championship.

That’s why it’s no surprise that interest from the Premier League has emerged.

Burnley are reportedly keen on making a January move for Worrall as they look to strengthen their hopes of avoiding the drop in the Premier League.

Undoubtedly Worrall would help them do that, but first he has to focus on matters closer to home.

Few would have anticipated that Nottingham Forest would be fighting to avoid the Championship trapdoor – in fact, many tipped them to go up this season.

Worrall will know that promotion is not on the cards this season, but he will also know that he owes the club for giving him an opportunity to thrive.

There’s no doubt that he’ll end up in the Premier League before long, but the defender certainly owes the supporters another six months in order to give his all to help the club stay in the Championship.

If he can do that then I’m sure that Worrall will leave with the club’s blessing – I’m not sure that will be the case if he’s the one who has fled a sinking ship.