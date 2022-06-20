Opinion: Barnsley should set sights on Lincoln City defender if 24-year-old departs this summer

Barnsley will be looking to immediately return to the Championship following their relegation from the second tier last time out.

The Tykes, who managed a play-off finish the season prior to the last one, finished bottom of the Championship pile during the 2021/22 season, ending up 11 points from safety.

Markus Schopp and Poya Asbaghi were unable to get anywhere near the high standards set by Valerien Ismael during the memorable 2020/21 campaign, with Michael Duff now tasked with the top job at Barnsley.

The 44-year-old has recently enjoyed back-to-back successful campaigns as Cheltenham Town boss, winning promotion to the third tier in the first one, and helping the Robins establish themselves in League One during the second.

Whilst this summer will be about assembling a squad that can battle for automatic promotion, Duff will also be keen to keep hold of some of the club’s more integral players.

One player who could continue to attract interest this summer is right-back Callum Brittain, with the 24-year-old being tracked by Blackburn Rovers, as per a report from the Lancashire Telegraph.

Should Brittain depart, then one right-back option who could certainly be on the radar at the Yorkshire club is Lincoln City’s Regan Poole.

The full-back, who won the club’s Player of the Season award last time out, has proven to be a top defender in League One over the last couple of seasons.

A versatile option too, the full-back also filled in as a central defender at times for the Imps last season, proving to be more than a competent centre-back.

Certainly possessing the ability to play at a higher level, Championship clubs, who tend to operate with a solid four at the back, appear to be well-stocked with right-backs.

This could allow a club with genuine League One promotion ambitions to step in, with Poole someone who will offer competition for places and value at Oakwell.

A defender that wins his aerial and defensive duels, he has proven to be a progressive full-back too, with his brave and accurate passing.

Recently turning 24, Poole is someone who can thrive in the here and now, whilst he also possesses a big future ahead of him.