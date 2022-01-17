Opinion: Barnsley should go all out to sign Swansea City outcast

Barnsley have now dropped to the foot of the Championship table, with Derby County’s excellent form of late continuing to give fans hope.

However, January is an opportunity for Poya Asbaghi to try and shape his team ahead of what is expected to be a big push for survival.

Still possessing a relatively young team, Asbaghi could look to add experience into his side for the purpose of balance, and one player who could certainly provide Championship know-how is Swansea City midfielder Jay Fulton.

Alan Nixon of The Sun (16.01.21 – pg. 60) has credited the Tykes with an interest in the 27-year-old, with Blackpool also named.

The midfielder has played a mere 223 minutes of Championship football this season, with his lack of game time a reflection of the Fulton not matching the playing style that Russell Martin has laid out in South Wales.

Fulton is still a player with plenty of ability, fight and intelligence and would certainly be a big boost if he was added to the Barnsley squad this month.

Not only has Fulton been a regular at Swansea in the few seasons prior to this one, but he also played a big enough role in helping Swansea achieve a finish in the play-offs during the 2019/20 campaign and the 20/21 campaign too.

Fulton is undoubtedly a Championship level player who could thrive under the pressure of a relegation scrap, with his tough-tackling tendencies and decision-making in tough areas suggesting that he could deal with the situation at hand at Oakwell.

The all-action midfielder would bring a lot of desirable attributes to Barnsley’s Yorkshire home, whilst he has the mentality needed for what is come.

Given his evident ability, it would be no surprise if other Championship clubs register an interest in the 27-year-old, but at this point, Barnsley should strengthen their interest and look to strike a deal as soon as possible.

Barnsley possess a young, technically-gifted squad, and the addition of Fulton would help give them an extra dimension.

Fulton deserves to be playing Championship football week in week out, and this would be an excellent opportunity to get back to what he does best.