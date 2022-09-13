Opinion: Barnsley should consider transfer approach for 26-year-old who has just left Preston North End

Barnsley are back in League One but under the stewardship of Michael Duff, they’ll be hopeful that a return to the Championship can be swift.

Last season was certainly one to forget for the Tykes, as they fell down to the third tier with a whimper and with two managers having been and gone at Oakwell too. Now, they look a lot more stable and solid under Duff and will be hoping for a promotion tilt.

Right now, the side are tenth in League One and will feel they can at least stay in the top half of the table for the remainder of the season. They have the players and the squad to do so, with Barnsley having added the likes of James Norwood and Luca Connell.

However, there are still some gaps in the squad that could be filled and a few additions via free agency that could perhaps add some more talent and depth to their team. One such name that Barnsley could perhaps take a look at then is Josh Harrop.

The attacking midfielder or winger has just been released by Preston North End. He was made available for transfer over the summer but despite training with Burton Albion, no move ever materialised. It led to the Lilywhites ultimately terminating his contract and allowing him to become a free agent.

Now, maybe Barnsley should consider giving the player a chance in League One.

Some may suggest that bringing in the 26-year-old is a bad move and could point to his injury record and stats last time he was in the third tier as reasons why. However, Harrop has also proven in the past that there is talent and ability there and he just needs to get onto the field and prove it.

Even though a loan spell with Ipswich resulted in just three starts and one assist and his time at Fleetwood was cut short through a serious injury, the player is back on the mend and when he is fit, he can produce the goods. For example, in the 2019/20 campaign, Harrop managed to get a run of games in the PNE team. With 16.2 lots of 90 minutes, he produced five goals and one assist – that’s a record of 0.37 goals or assists per 90, not a bad record for a sporadic attacking midfielder.

Since then though, he has struggled for fitness. He’s had just seven starts since then and that hasn’t helped him. Getting him some more minutes under his belt now he is regaining match fitness though could draw that kind of form out of him and he could prove a solid squad player for Barnsley. They often operate with an attacking midfielder and although they have Luke Thomas and Jack Aitchison who can play there, the 26-year-old has that as his primary position and can be a goal threat from further back.

He is also an older option than those two and has plenty of Championship experience to turn to. As a winger too, he can also offer versatility and can slot in on either flank if Barnsley are struggling to fill either of the positions or change formation.

Aside from all that, Harrop also provides a very good set-piece threat, so could bring a different option and gameplan from off the bench. He’s bagged free-kicks aplenty during his time with Preston and is a good deliverer of the ball too – something that could be perfect for a forward like Norwood at Barnsley, who could tuck the chances away.

Harrop then might not be a world-class signing and might not become a first-team regular but he could be a very good squad player and with the side not blessed with the biggest budget and manager Michael Duff trying to lead the team to a promotion, he could be a valuable option for the team to have this campaign.